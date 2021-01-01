Hire freelance creative directors in Orange, CA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,297 freelance creative directors in Orange, CA available for hire

  • RD UX/UI

    Los Angeles, California

    Smart Pool App - Water Quality rondesign thermostat spart house swimming spa pool test app smarthome iot home automation remote control product design mobile
    Smart Pool App - First Meet Interview control remote thermostat home automation iot smarthome app product design mobile interview onboarding swimmnig spa pool home house smart
    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Los Angeles, CA

    DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman superheroes corner box design wonder woman dc comics vector character design illustration graphic design
    DC Corner Box Designs - Superman comics superheroes corner box vector character design design illustration dc comics superman
    RIP Richard Donner cartoon design drawing vector character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Rovane Durso

    Los Angeles, CA

    SendMoney Bank Investing finance app ui design uidesign uiux robots money management money transfer banking app bank fintech analytics dashboard interface design ui
    Send Money money transfer finance app finance robots money app money banking fintech iphone design ui
    Relay credit financial app financial fintess ios iphone analytics dashboard design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jamie Stark

    Orange County, CA

    Axe & Awl Mark leather goods mark brand identity brand design branding jamie stark
    Axe & Awl Leatherworks branding design brand desing branding orange county graphic designer typography jamie stark
    Artifacts & Amulets jewelry typogaphy art director orange county graphic designer art director orange county jamie stark victorian
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Josh Warren

    Los Angeles, CA

    FIRST LIGHT national park travel hiking patagonia badge outdoors shirt apparel design nature vector icon minimal illustration
    Mimosa illustration 3d m logo mark gradient color trippy medicine mushroom psychedelics mimosa brand branding logo
    Tree Fam river lake tree line art columbia north face patagonia hat branding brand shirt apparel outdoors vector design nature minimal illustration
    • Leadership
  • Bryce Reyes

    Corona, Ca

    Dodgers World Series Champs! shirt design vin scully world championship los angeles dodgers los angeles dodgers doyers world series vector typography illustration baseball
    United By Blue Mens Back 2020 mountains water trees mockup texture vintage retro illustration
    United By Blue Mens Spring 2020 catfish fish fishing texture typography vintage retro illustration
    • Leadership
  • Tyler Pate

    Los Angeles, CA

    Trust The Process future city rocket space computer dell the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Space Tomatoes Pattern pink stars planets tomatoes space the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Prepare for launch future city space launch rocket branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • John Choura

    Long Beach, CA

    Online Store online store animation motion design website
    Petroleum Club Homepage motion landing page digital design web design framer motion gatsby react dev design web
    Petroleum Club Brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Shea Lewis | Website Designer

    Los Angeles, CA

    Rent a Car - Discovery and Detail Page phone mobile apple ios branding brand clean design app website ux web car rental ui
    Mobile Event App branding clean design app online ticket event website ux web ui
    Landing Boys - Architecture and Business construction architecture projects web design web ux design ux ui design ui interaction inspiration design brand page webflow marketing site landing website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

    Los Angeles, CA

    ✞
    💀
    Wheels | Brand Architecture bikes micromobility wheels scooters people brand identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andrew Couldwell

    Los Angeles, California

    Simple product designer portfolio website scroll simple copywriting web design website css animation web animation web development minimal clean portfolio website portfolio site portfolio
    Dog website pets pet animal dogs web design dog website minimal clean website dog
    Disney artist website animation portfolio website portfolio site portfolio design disney artist portfolio simple web animation clean minimal website animation css animation web development website portfolio disney artist disney art
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

