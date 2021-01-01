Hire freelance creative directors in Manila

Viewing 11 out of 590 freelance creative directors in Manila available for hire

  • Ajine Ponce

    Ajine Ponce

    Manila, Philippines

    Girl in Space astronaut avatar stars ursa minor little dipper polaris constellation space wavy hair girl textures illustration
    Coffee with Bear and Fox textures coffee press coffee fox bear illustration
    Prince Sol, the Seventh Sibling black and white stars constellations sol star textures screentones fanart comics illustration my celestial family
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Kitty Jardenil

    Kitty Jardenil

    Parañaque, Philippines

    Pride 2019 pride 2019 lettering rainbow pride month lgbtqia gay pride
    Pride 2019 pride 2020 pride month gay pride rainbow lettering rainbow lettering pride
    Lettering Collection 2018 to 2019 handlettering custom type wordmarks typography type hand lettering lettering logo logotypes lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Miramark Diaz

    Miramark Diaz

    Manila, Philippines

    OurAir - Motion Study uxdesign uidesign mechanical engineering application mobile filter air
    MergeCommit ui coins ethereum bitcoin website team design development blockchain technology
    MergeCommit - Final Hero motion interaction ui website technology blockchain
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bryan Gersalia

    Bryan Gersalia

    Manila,Philippines

    Bearish bearish bear illustration philippines design cryptoart crypto bitcoin ether etherium nft nftart
    Bullish illustration philippines design cryptoart crypto bitcoin ether etherium nft nftart
    Ether Bird bird flamingo illustration philippines design cryptoart crypto bitcoin ether etherium nft nftart
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Guicon

    Guicon

    Milkyway Galaxy

    Ecommerce App explore color beats by dre ecommerce app ecommerce mobile ui mobile application app ui
    Clash Royale Season 12 | Website Redesign app design trending sketch website landingpage ui design clash royale game landing web ux ui
    Headphone Store Exploration application e-commerce headphone apps ui color noansa ui explore app design trending
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Paola Santos

    Paola Santos

    Manila, Philippines

    Logo Refresh - Hello Stranger Supper Club branding packaging gastronomy pastry food manila hello stranger logo refresh
    Postcard Illustration for Tela Manila illustration eco friendly fashion sustainability tela manila conceptual postcard
    Hello Stranger Supper Club's Logo & Submarks philippines food brand conceptual hand seasoning pastry hello stranger manila logo refresh branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Grey de Jesus

    Grey de Jesus

    Manila, PH

    BPI app dashboard redesign redesign branding interface bank bpi app design ui adobe xd
    BPI Log-in screen redesign bpi interface login design login screen adobe xd app ui
    KKB: Split bill calculator concept app calculator app interface adobe xd calculator kkb filipino ui design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Renan Barco

    Renan Barco

    Manila

    Profile Photos philippines avatar profile photo illustration
    Endless Shower animated summer manila animation illustration philippines
    Summer Quarantine all mobile animated animation 2020 manila gay illustration philippines covid19 stay at home quarantine summer
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Ericson Luciano

    Ericson Luciano

    Navotas City, Philippines

    Career Details Page job board job list details page website
    Musist App - On Progress react-native pet project ios android mobile
    Diners App - www.dinersapp.com pre-order reservation food tech landing page website home page
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Paul Sabandal

    Paul Sabandal

    Manila, Philippines

    Coop-Cloud - Landing Page Design landing page clean ui
    CoFound Lab - Landing Page Design development clean ui landing page ui firm
    Omnisent Landing Page - Mobile mobile ui remittance fintech clean ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sachiko Zorrilla

    Sachiko Zorrilla

    Manila, Philippines

    Griddy's Doughnuts number 5 netflix donuts doughnuts store store front umbrella academy
    Burger Machine #2 food food stall burger machine burger
    Burger Machine #1 burger machine food burger
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

