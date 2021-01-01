Hire freelance creative directors in Columbus, OH

  • Ben Stafford

    Ben Stafford

    Columbus, Ohio

    Direct Flight gold foil regal logomark oval wings soar bird design branding mark geometric logo ben stafford illustration
    The Dead Have Not Died ben stafford illustration flower typography type hand type died dead
    I Went Camping With - Podcast Thumbnail youtube video thumbnail podcast podcast design podcast branding brand identity identity branding design ben stafford
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rachel Dangerfield

    Rachel Dangerfield

    Columbus, OH

    Play Maysie - Branding branding for kids toys kids childrens illustration logotype logo design
    Wayfarer's Whiskey - Branding + Packaging Concepts label packaging label design whiskey label logo alcohol whiskey packaging
    Drop-in Wine delivery cocktails bar beer liquor branding winery wine car logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

    𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

    Columbus, Ohio

    Graphite Hand Illustration hand study drawing lightning bolt magic curse spell digital illustration graphite illustration hands illustration hands procreate ipad illustration
    Under the Influence bunny ears retro vintage old illustration halftones comic book illustration comic book 1960s vintage tv old tv mesmerize hypnotize swirl texture procreate midcentury modern retro tv illustration
    P is for Plants leaves 420 texture greenery flowers sun procreate letter p plant illustration illustration plants
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Derek Yoder

    Derek Yoder

    Columbus, OH

    clippers rebrand concpet nba nautical hoops athletics sports los angeles la clippers logo basketball
    gear logo design minimal gold blue gear lion design vector logo
    trog classic vintage retro motorcycle speed sand new jersey wildwood racing car hot rod
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Breanna Gabriela

    Breanna Gabriela

    Columbus, Oh

    Letter B letter b letter b logo animation 2d motion animations motion design illustrator ae animation graphic design graphic design illustration 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype alphabet letters letter lettering
    Letter A animated animation 2d animation motion ae illustrator graphic design graphic design illustration 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype letter mark letter a lettering alphabet letters letter
    Hummingbird illustrator design graphic design graphic illustration bird illustration bird logo bird icon birds humming bird hummingbird logo hummingbirds hummingbird
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Meredith Dixon

    Meredith Dixon

    Columbus, OH

    A Very Besa Christmas leaves red green illustration vector string holiday festive lights christmas tree besa
    5K4K9 illustration bone bandage injury injured shirt 5k dog
    Serve / Faux Neon leaves faux neon branding identity logo lettering typography serve
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ethan Fender

    Ethan Fender

    Columbus, Ohio

    FALKREATH custom type typography type folklore fantasy medieval elder scrolls skyrim falkreath
    Pyramidion Sol identity logo symbol nature icon brewery beer brew brewing melting melt rays sun sol pyramidion pyramid
    STAG leaves antler agility dasher dash speed italicize deer symbol deer icon symbol deer logo animal logo animal dear stag
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • BLACKHOLESTUDIO

    BLACKHOLESTUDIO

    Columbus, Ohio

    Lamp Shade Temple vaporwave lofi neon temple 3d
    Lamp Shade Samurai Gang vaporwave lofi illustration design samurai 3d
    Lamp Shade Shogun vaporwave lofi illustration design 3d samurai shogun
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lydia Stutzman

    Lydia Stutzman

    Columbus, Ohio

    Empowering Us wellness emotional health mental health brand identity pigeon illustration branding logo vector type typography
    A little squirrelly? social enterprise sustainabilty environment trees post graphics brand design identity design geometric vector art animal illustrator social media vector icon branding logo design illustration squirrel
    In kindness we trust. m letter monogram personal project freelance inkind logo design nessie lochness monster kindness mythical eyes design icon branding logo vector typography illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Walt Keys

    Walt Keys

    Columbus, OH

    Lemon Glow pale ale hops citrus lemon brewing beer can beer label beer can design beer branding craft beer columbus ohio
    Sour Hoppy Fun Time craftbeer beer label beer can beer branding package can ohio columbus land-grant craft beer smiley hoppy sour beer
    Campbell's Kokomo Danglies vibes island sea ocean boat tropical ohio columbnus music quarantine band campbell
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Cory Oakley

    Cory Oakley

    Columbus, Ohio

    Pottery Pals shapes gold waves pour over pourover coffee cup coffee planter illustration illustrator marbling marble ceramics pottery mark icon symbol vector mark icon graphic design
    Basil Insurance Group typography mark icon symbol brand vector branding logo mark icon graphic design
    #ProtectedBIG branding and identity insignia typography mark icon symbol brand vector logo mark icon design graphic branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

