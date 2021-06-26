Hire freelance creative directors in Brussels

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 265 freelance creative directors in Brussels available for hire

  • Adrien Duchateau

    Adrien Duchateau

    Brussels, Belgium

    DataCamp’s Summer Certification Challenge laptop learning figma remote illustrator holiday palmtree vector image header datacamp datascience beach illustration
    DataCamp’s Summer Certification Challenge icon gradient learn datascience datacamp beach laptop illustration
    Completion Screen Exploration illustration ui datascience datacamp success aftereffect animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Denis Tunguz

    Denis Tunguz

    Belgium - Brussels

    macOS Big Sur Control Center Redesign big sur apple center control macos big sur macos redesign
    Soundcloud Redesign modern website concept player dailyui006 ui website synthwave themidnight music redesign soundcloud profile
    Landing page dailyui 003 dailyui elegant luxury iwc watch ui modern minimal website dark landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Wout Helsmoortel

    Wout Helsmoortel

    Ghent, Belgium

    Bothrs React Native interface render ui icon mac os 3d icon brand agency branding bigsur appstore application app brand design 3d modeling design brand identity branding ux ui react native
    Gigaset Smart Home Website minimal tags desktop web home security ux gigaset identity ui design eccomerce shop webshop smart home smarthome website ui user inteface
    Gigaset Smart Home shop ecommerce brand identity brand design ui ux minimal brand identity light ui desktop website card ui smart home gigaset branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Veerle Pieters

    Veerle Pieters

    Vinkt, Belgium

    Vous n'avez pas encore... branding ui vector-based character empty state illustrator illustration
    Keep Yourself Fit fitness triangles lines geometric pattern illustrator
    Assignment on Mars milky way fitness moon night sky mars vector illustration illustration down for maintenance
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Vébé

    Vébé

    Belgium, Brussels

    Personal Drawings paper art doodle sketchbook drawings typography vector graphic design design brussels belgium illustration illu
    Personal Equilibrium vector sketchbook illustration doodle design brussels belgium graphic design
    Blinded by the lights photography illustration lights lightning lighting light experiment visual design visual art visual scanography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Simon

    Simon

    Antwerp

    Lord of the flies illustration pig jungle survive palmtrees painted brushed purple orange red textured illustration ui sunset island kid lord of the flies book
    Digital writing and selling bookshop book write night dark plant sell share edit books charachter desk online digital
    Library illustration design red textured blue illustration character ui texture paper app library bookshelf bookstore books
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Diana Cristea

    Diana Cristea

    Brussels

    SD monogram enclosure mark purple d s letter logo
    SD monogram enclosure purple letter d s mark logo
    Solidary cooks mark blue orange fist revolution hand emblem spoon help charity activism kitchen cook solidarity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Paulynka Hricovini

    Paulynka Hricovini

    Brussels, Belgium

    Sibblings hat sibbling music cover music guitar colorful mirror pattern character design commission animation art artwork design characters illustration
    Creature serie geometric graphic mounstains plants forest pattern character design colorfull landscape travel sunny moon animal creature animation art artwork design characters illustration
    Creature Serie characterdesign scenery geometic plants pattern sun moon colorfull deer animal animation art artwork design characters illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Natasja Ceulemans

    Natasja Ceulemans

    Edegem

    Captain Marvel card emblem illustration weeklywarmup graphicdesigner captainmarvel marvel red yellow blue graphicdesign businesscard
    Unikoo branding material design orange yellow green blue logo white branding and identity rebranding branding
    Unikoo website logo white brand brand identity shapes abstract blue rebranding branding yellow website webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ann-Sophie De Steur

    Ann-Sophie De Steur

    Ghent

    Going to town design architecture city illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector
    Troy cityscape city cityscape skyline cartoon mid century modern design architecture illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector
    Vive la France :) logo design illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector paris france
    • Illustration
  • Mike Echelpoels

    Mike Echelpoels

    Antwerp

    Orthopoint About Page icon red industry dentist website healthcare beauty webdesign medicine medical health doctor landing homepage
    Orthopoint Home 2 medical care medical app braces orthodontist orthodontics dentist home page healthcare beauty webdesign medicine medical health doctor landing homepage
    Orthopoint Home orthodontics orthodontist dental dentist healthcare beauty website webdesign medicine medical health doctor landing homepage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.