Hire freelance creative directors in Vancouver, BC

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 514 freelance creative directors in Vancouver, BC available for hire

  • Broklin Onjei

    Vancouver, Canada

    GILA - Branding Project brand design poster design branding
    Web Design - 2020 Beginning web design web website
    Eden Plant Shop homepage ux design ui design uiux ux ui interaction online shop plant shop web web designer webpage website design design landing website webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Konstantin Sokhan

    Vancouver, Canada

    Indigo iOS minimal clean typography app ios ui
    Personal site exploration colour typography clean website minimal
    mobile stock portfolio dataviz typography clean app website ios ui minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Matt Hanns Schroeter

    Vancouver, Canada

    Inner Thoughts thinking brain gif animation animation 2d animation thoughts shapes face orange character yellow blue illustration
    When we last touched animation couple illustration kiss touch couple man woman pink portrait character yellow blue illustration
    Embracing Memories abstract face orange pink portrait character yellow blue illustration
    • Illustration
  • Andy Wang

    Vancouver

    Hibernation Season dog pet vancouver nap sleep sleepy hibernate hiberation quote winter vector illustration vector illustration
    Chocolate Understands vectorillustration funny quote chocolate food vancouver vector illustration
    Unsubscribe You funny quote quote issue subscription unsubscribe vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michael Sacca

    Vancouver, BC

    Rocketship.fm Season 9 Podcast Cover podcasts podcast logo illustraion album art album cover cover artwork cover design cover art podcast art podcast
    Rocketship Podcast Cover Concept artwork illustration logo rocketship planet outerspace branding concept space cover design cover album art podcast art podcast cover podcast branding design cover art branding
    Rocketship.fm Cover Concept design branding podcast logo podcast art podcasting podcast cover artwork cover art cover design cover illustration
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kirill Zaytsev

    Vancouver, BC

    Moody mail blast brand identity logo branding illustraion email marketing email design
    Moody illustration brand identity packaging product cosmetics branding
    GreenJet Destinations: San Francisco brand identity design illustration branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yaroslav Basov

    Vancouver, Canada

    Mobile profile. OVOU Smart Business Card basov ovou smart card business card ui ux responsive minimal website profile card card profile page mobile ui
    Business Card. Basov Design minimal yaroslav red print paint luminous design graphic card business cards basovdesign basov
    M4 Homepage questionnaire homepage conversion money order money green form transfer swift worksheet m4 moneyfor
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ben Didier

    Vancouver, BC

    Swagger filigree ornate monoline design packaging illustration
    Aeschylus etching engraving monoline portrait illustration
    Habanero design label logo packaging branding lettering typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anastasia

    Vancouver

    Email Design for Cosmetic Company trigger trigger email simple clean beauty cosmetics cosmetic email banner advertisement design email design banner ads advertising web webdesign email marketing
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company clean white web cosmetics cosmetic beauty trigger email template email design email marketing email ads banner advertisement ads
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company advertisement ads banner ads advertising web white clean cosmetics cosmetic email marketing email design email
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Beebe

    Vancouver

    Marine Adventures Logo vector pnw wordmark custom type badge design vintage design killer whale orca badge logo branding nautical ocean adventure marine
    Sea Dog Expeditions british columbia pnw vintage illustration vintage branding vintage logo vintage type lockup logo branding hand drawn expedition tour ocean water sea dog
    Stoni Research Labs Logo and Branding minimal design labs weed branding limited edition 420 logo typography cannabis logo cannabis branding cannabis stoni
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

