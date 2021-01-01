Hire freelance creative directors in Boston, MA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 468 freelance creative directors in Boston, MA available for hire

  • Kirk! Wallace

    Kirk! Wallace

    Boston, MA

    Strong brain lecture female pregnant dress glasses community apple globe desk pointing education children kids school teacher character illustration
    Grocery Delivery new york texture flat door market vegetables produce grocery mother family character illustration
    Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Weikert

    Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Kristen Brittain

    Kristen Brittain

    Boston, MA

    Be A Good Human Logo digital handlettering procreate typography logo logotype smile good human good hand lettered logo hand lettered branding design branding logodesign design
    No Rain, No Rainbows procreate illustration procreate lettering badge design rainbow flower flower illustration procreate art typography digital type handlettering lettering procreate design illustration
    Bridgerton - Diamond of the Season illustration design diamond procreate art digital illustration digital art illustration art bridgerton netflix digital procreate design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matt Willett

    Matt Willett

    Boston, MA

    Miss Macaron sweet cuphead vintage illustration fleischer fleischer style macarons macaron dessert
    Too Blessed folklore folkart auspicious lucky japanese culture japanese stressed blessed too blessed to be stressed daruma
    Я logo cursive type art type lettermark letter concept experiment typography script cyrillic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Spencer

    Andrew Spencer

    Burlington, MA

    Design System Survey 2021 web design midcentury retro one page survey design systems
    3D Relief Map - Gros Morne National Park Canada canada poster topography outdoors national park relief 3d map
    Christmas Tree Website web design santa holidays scandinavian product page tree christmas
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Tyler Poyant

    Tyler Poyant

    Boston, MA

    Grand Canyon packagedesign illustration canyon npf national park grand canyon packaging
    Thats A Good Beer #4 character style pattern bathroom illustration beer
    Thats A Good Beer #3 yard series illustration bbq beer burger
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ivan Manolov

    Ivan Manolov

    Providence, RI

    Join Almanac designer experience design
    Annual Fourplus logo submission fourplus plus four branding symbol monogram mark manolov ivan logo design
    Burgas Tourist Identity Mockup illustration mark symbol type monogram logo typography manolov ivan design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Cole Townsend

    Cole Townsend

    Boston, MA

    Check-in Boop mobile ux figma mobile ui
    Pass Screens card ui pass reservation ux ui figma design android feed ios mobile figma
    Explainer Frame popover tooltip productdesign minimal ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Mark Grambau

    Mark Grambau

    Boston, MA

    Swirly: the Circle Invest assistant unused concept mockup humor parody microsoft avatar character clippy mascot blockchain cryptocurrency crypto investing ms paint ui retro phone design circle illustration
    How to Draw a Startup personal project podcasting miniseries narrative interview interviews indie independent technology tech startup startups unicorn storytelling brand identity branding design illustration podcast art podcast
    Circle Pay website illustrations pattern spot illustration marketing fintech circle pay character design characters sketching sketches illustrator branding circle illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Adam Larson

    Adam Larson

    Boston, MA

    Surreal flowers art illustration
    Brand campaign WIP for the Gardner Museum. branding identity graphic design
    WIP for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum artdirection campaign braidning
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ted pioli

    ted pioli

    Boston

    Formlabs Package Design System — Fuse boxes cardboard design system fuse 3d printing 3d blueprint outline technical drawing illustration hardware ux product machine sticker label design package design packaging
    Formlabs Package Design awards dieline cinema4d rendering icon brand identity blue engineering rules technical illustration grid sticker label system packaging 3d printing 3d formlabs
    Ochestre Belvedere Silkscreen Poster poster design inking drawing illustration lines octopus hand glove red ink procreate graphic art print poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.