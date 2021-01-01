Hire freelance creative directors in Bangkok

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 153 freelance creative directors in Bangkok available for hire

  • ArmKum

    ArmKum

    Bangkok, Chiang mai, Thailand

    Google Icons Set Revisions Dark Theme fluent glass glassmorphism black icon icons google ui darktheme theme dark
    Google Icons Set Revisions isometric fluent glassmorphism glass clean minimal set icons icon google
    LEGO Mario Characters Display display game nintendo toy lego clean ux ui character lugi mario
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Justicon

    Justicon

    Bangkok , Thailand

    Valentine Icon set married couple heart weddings lovers lovely outline avatar color line website vector symbol illustration icon
    25 Free Christmas Icons colorful iconset icons free download event xmas christmas freebie free download outline color line website vector symbol illustration icon
    Christmas Icon set santa claus santa gift box gift christmas party snow christmas tree christian christmas xmas avatar design color line vector symbol illustration icon
    • Illustration
  • n2n44

    n2n44

    bangkok, thailand

    New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
    Surf Days Flyer dj spring break tropical exotic surfer party
    Retro Blues Music Flyer theme usa show guitar song country
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Saurav Biswas

    Saurav Biswas

    Bangkok

    Tale of the Cities: JongolKabya ipad procreate digital art concept art character design 2d illustration dribbble character concept
    Afreen- Branding typography design clothing label logos logotype papercub beauty brand beauty logo clothing brand afreen branding brand logo design logodesign logo
    Caruzen Branding brand typography design logodesign logotype logo branding car
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ANGKRITTH

    ANGKRITTH

    Bangkok, Thailand

    The villagers with there forest wild paint texture painting student angkritth illustration forest
    Pathfinding Forest community icons. mountain travel people nature design hand brain wild forest recoftc branding ui icon logo illustration
    Slide & Ladders Game for RECOFTC angkritth oldschool vintage painting forest illustration ux ui silde and ladders ladders slide game boardgame
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sunbzy

    Sunbzy

    Bangkok, Thailand

    Bitkub Design Guideline identity ci minimal
    Coronavirus - Covid19 Icons stay stay safe lockdown x-ray social distancing globalwarming global hand lungs virus icon design icons icon icon set covid-19 covid19 covid
    Reward on XD Files uxdesign uxui userinterface uidesign adobe photoshop adobe mobile design mobile ui webdesign xd design adobexduikit adobe xd mobile app iphone x ios12 uikit xd adobexd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • foRA

    foRA

    Bangkok, Thailand

    Fintech project animation wow animation logo web dashboad microanimation website finance loader fintech
    Corporate website animation v2 design branding animation ux ui
    Corporate website animation animation website design website web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Danish Khan

    Danish Khan

    Bangkok, Thailand

    LaForme - Custom Dumbbells for Strong Women lifestyle logo branding design
    Kani - A Clothing Brand lifestyle beauty design logo branding
    On-Demand Beauty & Wellness Marketplace lifestyle wellness beauty business card branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vincent Tantardini

    Vincent Tantardini

    Bangkok, Thailand

    Datafilm App Icon stripes ios icon app monogram d logo
    UI Components blue minimal white turquoise desktop styleguide webapp buttons inputs form calendar menu
    Dashboard redesign research product designer white table line chart visualisation product design ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Towkir Ahmed Bappy

    Towkir Ahmed Bappy

    Bangkok, Thailand

    Car Selling Mobile App Design Concept mobile ux mobile app design mobile app mobile ui used car car sell car selling app ux design ui design design ui ux
    Data Plan - Mobile App Design Concept sketch adobe xd app design template ux design ui design design ui ux
    Riza - Digital Agency Home Page Design Free Download adobe xd free adobe xd free xd free sketch freepsd free ui design free web template free template free freebie corporate business web template ux design ui design design ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • fugui xu

    fugui xu

    Bangkok, Thailand

    International Mother's Day Icon set international happy mom design flat cute icon flat design vector mothersday mother
    Miss dj collectibles occupation job girl ui flat design vector character cryptoart avatars female dj avatar animated gif gif icon nft nftart
    Occupation avatar in flat design announcement gamers girl female gamer influencer set occupation job avatar flat design flat illustration icon
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.