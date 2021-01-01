Hire freelance creative directors in Ankara

Viewing 11 out of 106 freelance creative directors in Ankara available for hire

  • Oğuz Yağız Kara

    Oğuz Yağız Kara

    Ankara, Turkey

    BlueReceipt: Dashboard Home Page Exploration saas ui overview analytics bluereceipt dashboard app home app home dashboard
    Website for Klarna Design Summit on Awwwards 🤩 colorful website animated website animation modern gothic website gothic landing landing page klarna website klarna event event landing page event website design website awwwards
    BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Checkbox check clean modern ui dashboard saas saas elements form elements form form input check box checkbox
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ümit Can Evleksiz

    Ümit Can Evleksiz

    Ankara

    Outline Monochrome Icons for a Client lineal icon set ui dungeons and dragons demiplane dice kngiht helmet sword blue border line stroke set monochrome 2d outline icon
    Outline Monochrome Icons for a Client dungeons and dragons demiplane treatment treaty diamond balance scales scale sword blue stroke monochrome set flat line illustration 2d outline icon
    Iconography (Solid Icons) For a Mobile App design app mobile interface iconography monocolor glyph solid ui monochrome set flat illustration 2d icon
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Pegah Navid

    Pegah Navid

    Ankara, Turkey

    Dating app application figma ui design ios mobile ui uidesign app design ui app design matchmaking matchmaker zodiac astrology dating app datingapp
    Meditation app ios app splash login meditating meditation app meditation vector 2020 figma illustration uiux mobile ui ios mobile app ui uidesign app design app
    Fanera web design figma uidesign ui design redesign design uiux ux ui dribbble soccer app soccer football app football 2020 webdesign website web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Irmak İşsever

    Irmak İşsever

    Ankara, Turkey

    Pop-Up / Overlay #DailyUI #016 pop-up share wedding invitation overlay popup day016 dailyui ui design
    On/Off Switch #DailyUI #015 share social share social community mom mother day15 switch toggle on off motion graphics animation app dailyui design ui
    Countdown #DailyUI #014 day014 mobile app meditation design ui dailyui motion graphics animation
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Merter Kısık

    Merter Kısık

    İzmir - Ankara

    Time Comparison comparison chart chart user interface dashboard date picker time comparison web design cybersecurity ui ux user experience
    Filters Component cards cyber security search component filters filter dashboard web ui design ux
    License Manager management components product dashboard license ui web ux design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • tuna

    tuna

    Ankara, Turkey

    Spotify Main Page
    CesX Commercial uiux figma ux ui gradient glow photos website design website portfolio website portfolio design portfolio page portfolio site portfolio photo cesx
    CesX Photo Portfolio Site branding design web uiux portfolio website portfolio design portfolio page portfolio site portfolio photos ux ui photographer photograph photography photo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Safa Paksu

    Safa Paksu

    Ankara / Turkey

    Kadir Gecesi (Qadr Night) art turkish typography typo lettering allah god qadr night kadir gecesi qadr kadir
    Güçlü Türkiye (Powerful Turkey) crescent star maps turkey map turks turkish powerful güçlü power map turkey
    Burger King brand identity burgers bread meat branding brand logo king
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • cagatay celebioglu

    cagatay celebioglu

    Ankara, Turkey

    Process Explorer vizualization user interface information map dashboard interaction data ux ui
    Product File Search information dashboard web search results advancedsearch search ux ui
    Interactive Organizational Management hierarchy information dashboard gis interaction data ux ui
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Can

    Can

    Ankara, Turkey

    Login Page uidesign figma design ux ui login page
    Ego Cepte App Redesign application design buss route buss ui buss app ego cepte application ux ui design mobile ui app design mobile design mobile design ui mobile app app
    Live Stream Community Work App Design uidesign uiux live chat chat community mobile livestream community app app design ui design mobile design mobile ui ux design ui mobile app mobile app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Emre Pektas

    Emre Pektas

    Ankara, Turkey

    Betting App Prototype ios app design daily ui typography design concept app concept minimal app ui flat
    Dashboard UI design concept dashboard design ux web app daily ui app design app app concept dashboard minimal ui flat
    Sports Betting App app icon concept concept app betting app ui design app ui adobe xd flatdesign betting icon interaction app design app concept ux minimal app sports daily ui ui flat
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yağmur Karabulut

    Yağmur Karabulut

    Ankara, TR

    Collaboration illustration art procreate vector illustration config figjam ux design collaboration blm colorful digital illustrator figma digital illustration typography vector design illustration
    Landing for JotForm graphic design logo flat illustration mobileapp landingpage landing graphic design illustrator minimal icon logo website ux ui vector design illustration
    JotForm Logo Explorations online form digitalproduct digital logotype jotform identitydesign logodesign graphic design illustrator website flat minimal branding logo vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

