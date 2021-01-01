Hire freelance creative directors in Accra

Viewing 11 out of 148 freelance creative directors in Accra available for hire

  James Baduor

    James Baduor

    Accra - Ghana

    OroboPay Alt payment send money mobile transfer financial services ghana africa money financial
    OroboPay Alternative Dmeo nigeria ghana money transfer financial payment africa money
    A modern way to manage your school’s finances. finance app school education finance
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Timi Alonge

    Timi Alonge

    Accra, Ghana

    Olympique Lyonnais Logo Exploration mark flat icon ui sport logo football club badge graphic design ux typography minimal illustration vector branding design logomark logo
    Healthy Foods Agro Logo Design farming farm logo illustration design vector visual identity branding typography logomark logobadge logotype logo
    Logo Badge Exploration logo design luxury elegant design brand identity minimal illustration vector logo badge graphic design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  Rerdsystems

    Rerdsystems

    Accra, Ghana

    Less Stuff more meaning canvas art canvas canvas wall art canvas print canvasart canva flyer beauty colorful clean empty desert posters poster a day poster design poster art poster
    Sorry Poster sorry flyer simple colorful color poster art poster design poster
    Vaurse Coming Soon UI landing page design landing design landing coming soon template coming soon page comingsoon ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Marlon Allen Jnr

    Marlon Allen Jnr

    Accra, Ghana

    Jobberman Recruitment Site Landing Page logo ui illustration spotify figma apple app design design adobexduikit adobe xd adobexd
    Z lib
    Card Components Light
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Edward Yeboah

    Edward Yeboah

    Accra - Ghana

    FITbuddy 💪🏽 app uxdesign ux uiux ui ui design invisionstudio invisionapp interaction design
    Reimagining Instagram (a redesign) app uxdesign ux ui uiux ui design invisionstudio invisionapp interaction design
    Book Doctor's Appointment App Concept animation ux app uxdesign ui uiux ui design invisionstudio invisionapp interaction design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Jeffrey Abbey Mensah

    Jeffrey Abbey Mensah

    Accra, Ghana

    Ava Kids Plush vector illustration icon illustrator design logo logodesign branding
    Beryls Cafe & Bakery Logo Design bakery logo dessert breakfast bakery creative logo design illustration design logo logodesign branding
    VARA LOGO money money transfer transaction money app creative logo flat icon illustrator logodesign branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Perry Nmai

    Perry Nmai

    Accra, Ghana

    DUECES creators artist cgi illustration graphicdesign design 3d art creator creativity art creative design
    The Fight (Corona Virus) creators artist cgi graphicdesign design 3d art art creator creativity creative design
    Hotel Service Uniform 1 artist cgi graphicdesign design 3d art creator creativity art creative design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Carter Design Gh

    Carter Design Gh

    Accra

    Amenity Jewelry logoprocess typography ux ui modernlogo dailylogo unitylogo dailylogochallenge logonew logotype logofolio design illustration logo designer logodesign graphic design branding
    AS or SA Monogram logo graphicdesigner designinspiration dailylogodesign illustration logomaker logocombination logodesign logo branding
    AY logo construction unitylogo vector logotype dailylogochallenge logofolio logonew modernlogo illustration dailylogo designer design awesome designinspiration logodesign dailylogodesign graphic design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  Michael Ayivi

    Michael Ayivi

    Accra, Ghana

    Event Booking Mobile App daily ui uiux ux mobile app dailyuichallenge uidesign event app event
    Landing Page adobe xd daily ui photographer photography uidesign dailyui landing page ui landing page
    Food Delivery Mobile App 3 uiux ui ux uidesign food delivery food app food
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Mr. Dominic

    Mr. Dominic

    Accra, Ghana

    TODAY logo design ghana photoshop illustration brand identity logo
    LOGO photoshop ghana brand identity design logo
    TODAY design ghana
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Aaron West

    Aaron West

    Accra, Ghana

    Saint Claire ArtFestival Web Design event art direction artwork poster art poster photoshop affinity affinitydesigner ui design ui ux uiux ui art
    Logofolio 1 fashion logos banking bank tech logo design modern logodesign design logo logos
    Intanglio Logo technology branding logodesign logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

