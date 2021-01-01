Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Rio De Janeiro

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 239 freelance brand & graphic designers in Rio De Janeiro available for hire

  • Lebassis

    Lebassis

    Brazil, Rio de Janeiro

    RuPaul's Drag Race lettering queen rupauls drag race rupaul drag race
    RuPaul's Drag Race rupaul drag queen drag queen lettering
    RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 lettering queen rupauls drag race drag queen rupaul
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Paula Cruz

    Paula Cruz

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    MAD RAD FAB adobe girls skateboarding skateboard skate adobecreativeresidencyfund adobecreativeresidency adobedrawing adobecreativecloud adobe illustrator adobe fresco vector art vector illustration
    Boobs & Books drawing book bookshelf type boobies books boobs girl vector art vector illustration
    Letters for May logo lettering logo typography type letter lettering art letters for may lettering vector art vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bruno Vasconcelos

    Bruno Vasconcelos

    Rio de Janeiro, Brasil

    Popsicle Redesign box label packaging kids fun popsicle ice cream ice pop modern food redesign logo design branding brand
    Popsicle Redesign label design label young fun kid ice pop ice cream popsicle box packaging modern food redesign logo design branding brand
    Popsicle Redesign funny kid fun ice cream ice pop candy vector modern food redesign logo design branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rodrigo Saiani

    Rodrigo Saiani

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Vale Potumuju Seal typography cacao seal of authenticity logotype logo branding lettering
    Salsero is on Adobe Fonts! inverted contrast serif font brush fonts collection sync typeface type adobe fonts fonts
    Sportis Logo logotype design branding brand logo type connected sportis
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Bruno O. Barros

    Bruno O. Barros

    Rio de Janeiro

    Papp mobile iphonex design mockup ui iphone ios group chat chat app
    Admiral Thrawn + Darth Vader BFF friends bff admiral thrawn alliances alliances illustration fanart lunch milk sith vader thrawn star wars
    CareCloud's Breeze patient app: Payment plan receipt mockup payment carecloud breeze android iphone ios practice app patient doctor health
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anthony Mendes

    Anthony Mendes

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Brainnit! Branding geek brain robot modern logo learning education modern logo branding design
    New Boo Studio Logo Reveal geometrical graphic design logo design brand identity brand design before and after branding logo flat character illustration design
    Cachaça Chuva Packaging: Açai & Guaraná design cute branding bar party logo packaging branding agency alcohol
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Daniel Snows

    Daniel Snows

    Rio de Janeiro - Brazil

    Black Bull - UI Concept #AdobeXD black bull uiux ux dark mode user interface design uidesign userinterface ui adobexd
    BB-8 - CSS3 only starwars illustration motion design animation ui user interface ui design html css coding codepen code front-end bb8 css3
    Itachi Linkedin - UI Concept uidesign ux uiux ui webdesign website naruto akatsuki red dashboard dark mode user interface design user interface ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pedro Alexandria

    Pedro Alexandria

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Notifications stack on Figma figma microinteraction neumorphism neumorphic app ui interaction ux design
    UI Design System dashboard animation web website elements tables styleguide system mobile interaction ux ui design
    Just exploring some Neumorphic UI elements button skeuomorphic skeumorphism animation app ux typography web toggle neumorphic neumorphism icon interaction ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vitor Pinho

    Vitor Pinho

    Rio de Janeiro

    I GOT YOUR UX .COM freelancer portfolio ux ui uidesigner ux designer product designer website
    Ocaflow | Blog Design blog post posts ocaflow cap table branding mobile ui blog mobile first
    Vitor Pinho | Website Redesign illustration freelance designer designer personal branding ui uxui ux mentorship product designer freelancer website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Thiago Sá

    Thiago Sá

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Gringo Brand Design visual identity type typogaphy branding design brand logotype logotipo logodesign logo
    Gringo Brand Design visual identity type typogaphy branding design brand logotype logotipo logodesign logo
    Gringo Brand Design visual identity type typogaphy branding design brand logotype logotipo logodesign logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Viviane

    Viviane

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Job.art App pastel blue adobe xd login page login welcome screen uxdesign ui ux uidesign ui
    CFC School Website webdesign interface animation homepage blue ui ux website school
    Redesign flat illustration logotype branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design

