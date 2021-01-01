Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Malang

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 879 freelance brand & graphic designers in Malang available for hire

  • Puji Ari Setiawan

    Puji Ari Setiawan

    Malang, Indonesia

    SmartR Recruitement Landing Page blue landing page web design recruitment
    SmartR - Dashboard for Recruiter blue green recruiter recruitement dashboard design website web design minimal clean
    SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation design clean minimal uiux design saas bot uidesign web design landing page ai conversation conversation ai
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Illiyin Studio

    Illiyin Studio

    Malang, Indonesia

    Quiz Details, Invite Friends & Profile Screen minimal design trivia mobile app userinterface games app education app quiz app illustration ios design minimal ux ui app
    Receply - Nutrition and Recipe App food app uxdesign clean app pizza salad mobile uidesign food mobile app health recipe app illustration nutrition recipe apps ux minimalism design ui
    Quiz Home Screen & Discover Screen education trivia games learning mobile app quiz app ios design minimal ux ui app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Faizuddin Pulungan

    Faizuddin Pulungan

    Malang, Indonesia

    Receply - Nutrition and Recipe App food app uxdesign clean app pizza salad mobile uidesign food mobile app health recipe app illustration nutrition recipe apps ux minimalism design ui
    Bangbank - Mobile App financial money app finance app bank app mobile app mobile ui banking app investment stocks banking bank mobile userinterface apps ux minimalism design ui exploration
    Bangbank - Dashboard financial money app apps dekstop finance app stocks user experience uidesign userinterface glassmorphism banking bank dashboard design dashboard ux minimalism design ui exploration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Faiz Al-Qurni

    Faiz Al-Qurni

    Malang

    SaaS 3D Header Illustration hero image colorful clay one page startup saas header hero 3d illustration dashboard homepage landingpage design web ux ui
    Design Startup Landingpage presentation office workspace team startup studio agency homepage illustration landingpage mobile design web ux ui
    Remote Tools Landingpage Design homepage design remote work remote illustration homepage landingpage flat mobile design app web ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Rahadil Hermana

    Rahadil Hermana

    Malang, ID

    Barong Mask lion demon mask mythological mythology cultural culture band graphic design design teedesign tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing balinese barong
    Wild Mandala mandala wolf design teedesign tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing
    Deadly Fangs metal metalcore snake beer alcohol skull apparel bandmerch pointillism clothing tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dipa: UI/UX Design

    Dipa: UI/UX Design

    Malang, Indonesia

    Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit trade stock bank fintech finance wallet money bitcoin blockchain cryptocurrency crypto ui8 branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
    HR Management Dashboard dark ui dashboard company hr software hr management green big sur dark dailyui clean design ui design
    Wearup - eCommerce App Ui Kit ios mobile app clothing business uikit ui8 shopping shop cloth uniqlo fashion wear branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Greggy Gianini Firmansyah

    Greggy Gianini Firmansyah

    Malang, Indonesia

    Car Shop App 🏎️ choose booking rental transportation design driver transport mobile ui application car shop shop bmw dark mode design dashboard ui clean blue mobile app design mobile dark car
    Course App application android app mobile app design illustration design fresh mobile dashboard ui clean blue
    Banking App simple fresh banking app bank app banking ui android app mobile application uidesign dashboard ui blue mobile ui mobile app design clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • singaraja

    singaraja

    Malang, East Java

    Moonlight vehicle car tire night moonlight moon logo moon fun branding design illustration dual meaning clever logo
    Music by nature piano logo green school music piano nature design film movie illustration dual meaning clever logo
    Online Cafe coffee shop coffee logo coffee branding fun design illustration dual meaning clever logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • yahya amirudin

    yahya amirudin

    Malang-Kediri, Indonesia

    Monety - Expense Tracker App finance app mobile 3d mobile banking tracker expense tracker expense e-wallet personal finance financial planning finance ux simple clean ui minimal flat design
    Posly - Food point of sale table product page settings ui payment method management system tablet restaurant app food order food food app point of sale dark mode dashboard simple clean ui minimal flat design
    Socialy - Social Media Analytics Dashboard instagram chart mockup design perspec darkmode social media analytics analytics dashboard analytics social media dashboard website web simple clean ui minimal flat design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hanavi Alvarel

    Hanavi Alvarel

    Malang, Indonesia

    Joboard - Job Findings App - Home, Job Detail, Activity ux design ui design android activity job detail home ios clean ui kit job findings job mobile clean ui design minimal flat app ux ui
    Adagawe - Job Finder Landing Page Design web design website designers website design dribbble designer page landing finder job branding vector typography icon web ux flat ui minimal design
    Belajar.in - Course Dashboard Design statistics progress schedule task study learning courses designer dashboad clean ui vector icon website flat minimal web typography ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Diva Devina

    Diva Devina

    Malang, Indonesia

    Video editor 3d mobile app app mobile design mobile ui uiux dark theme dark mode dark app dark ui dark edit editor video
    Catatan Keuangan - Finance app mobile app 3d illustration app mobile blender 3d finance app finance
    Mobile banking app app uiux banking app 3d ui minimal ui mobile app mobile blender 3d banking
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.