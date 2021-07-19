Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in L'viv

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 399 freelance brand & graphic designers in L'viv available for hire

  • Bohdan Harbaruk

    Bohdan Harbaruk

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Blue Cat Reports – Logo Design smile blue identity brand beautiful simple animal cute cat logotype logo branding
    Devima – Logo Design triangle rounded green purple gradient colors software sign mark branding design logotype logo fold
    Oxford Heartbeat – Logo Design transition lines analyze scan beat heart heartbeat branding sign mark logotype logo med medical
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Metacarbon

    Metacarbon

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Travelo – Personalized Trips Operator onboarding quiz personalization travel website app web uxui motion animation ui ux design clean minimal
    Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
    Saga becomes Metacarbon design clean minimal motion typography rebrand rebranding logo branding animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Olia Gozha

    Olia Gozha

    Lviv, Ukraine

    WebPush landing page marketing website cta button ui design visual design ui inbound marketing marketing site hubspot app landing page design landing design landing page hubspot landing page hubspot design hubspot web website webdesign
    Simpl landing page for HubSpot webdesign inbound marketing marketing hubspot theme theme theme design ux ui web website landing design landing page hubspot
    Simpl 404 page relieved puzzled hubspot happy sad mood pastel outline illustration 404 error 404 webdesign web website illustration ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • BERG

    BERG

    Ukraine,Lviv

    Hugo Banking Character ae design graphic berg motion character branding motion graphics animation
    Woman Front Walk Cycle walk girl front walkcycle smooth ae design graphic character berg motion animation
    Cute Little Star adorable loop shy little cute star manu illustration smooth ae design graphic character berg motion animation
    • Animation
  • Nastya Dulhiier

    Nastya Dulhiier

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Branding & Packaging Design for tora label logo illustration vector colorful packaging branding
    Branding & Packaging Design for Ormy design logo label illustration vector colorful packaging branding
    Branding & Packaging Design for Seventh logo label vector colorful packaging branding
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Maksym Zakharyak

    Maksym Zakharyak

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Christmas Happiness gingerbread boxes happiness illustration 3d after effects motion gif new year sparkle holiday winter snow cookies candy cane gifts xmas christmas
    Cyberpunk HUD Car Visualization 2077 synthwave futurism porsche game car motion graphics mograph scifi reflection cyberpunk hud render c4d after effects 3d motion gif design animation
    VR Gallery Slider exhibition interactive gif design grid enviroment gallery 360 italy berlin museum information data glitch futurism cyber 3d vr digital
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Oleksii Sikorskyi

    Oleksii Sikorskyi

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Design Resources notion design resource sketch figma tools course podcast book inspiration
    Teacher Growth Platform : Mobile View responsive performance skills platform badges pathway graphic chart analytics dashboad university teacher mobile ux ui simple web minimal clean product
    Teacher Growth Platform : Homepage notification feed dashboad badges skills education teacher platform university website ux ui simple web minimal clean product
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency

    Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Branding for Furniture Manufacturer landing page rebranding catalog furniture visualization illustration render typography website graphic design ux ui logo design geometric graphics furniture manufacture dynamic graphics dynamic branding branding 3d
    Lifecell App bright ukraine lviv branding ios iphone life logo illustration button ux design graphic yellow lemon interface application app mobile ui
    Branding for Furniture Manufacturer car catalog visualization visualization of furniture umbrella brand render redesign rebranding illustration design geometric graphics 3d animation dynamic branding dynamic graphics furniture manufacture typography ui branding logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Precise

    Precise

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Kyiv subway app product concept inspiration app design inteface ui ux
    UKRPOSHTA app dashboard app product design inspiration typography inteface ui ux
    Cryptoexchange platform hiring research inspiration dashboard design inteface ux product ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • EPAM Design Team

    EPAM Design Team

    Lviv, Ukraine

    Helper support category card design 3d illustration 3d illustration web ui ux ux ui
    Streaming platform concept. Pt 1. web app design web app ui design dashboard branding clean userinterfacedesign motion graphics amazon animation netflix video ux concept user interface dribbble ui streaming
    Credit Data APIs Layered Hero Image ui data dataviz chart hero landing financial isometric api banking credit
    No specialties listed
  • Andrew Sereda

    Andrew Sereda

    Lviv, Ukraine

    PayPal Dashboard Concept ux ui transactions money sending mobile banking web app online bank money transfer payment concept redesign finance bank account balance money paypal dashboard fintech banking
    PlayStation 5 Dashboard Concept animation interface tv ui interaction ps play game dashboard concept playstation ps5
    Stock photos onboarding clean corona render illustraion 3d art 3d c4d cinema4d onboarding photo stock
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.