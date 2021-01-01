Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Kiev

Viewing 11 out of 1,558 freelance brand & graphic designers in Kiev available for hire

  • Boh Stav

    Boh Stav

    Kiev, Ukraine

    The Logo Concept synchronization sync tech colorful logodesign logos branding design logo design brand design minimal icon logotype logo brand identity brand branding
    Logo Design - Leside concept clean minimal icon layers tech lettering brand identity brand design branding brand logo design logodesign logos logotype logo
    Logo Design - Ajamove layer layers icon branding design brand identity colorful color clean minimal brand design brand logotype logo letter a letter speed move
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • alex aleksandrov

    alex aleksandrov

    Kyiv, Ukraine

    AutoRia - Ford Focus tesla automobile vector banda car illustration car market buy car road vehicle machine bmw auto car focus ford aleksandrov alexandrovi huliganio illustration alexandrov
    Team work growth development company business support bet boost economy creation create startup ipad illustration procreate blog team aleksandrov alexandrovi huliganio alexandrov
    AutoRia - Audi A4 billboard red car red dog woman volvo bmw chevrolet car market car illustration avto banda audi a4 autoria car audi aleksandrov alexandrovi illustration alexandrov
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Boro | Yehor Haiduk

    Boro | Yehor Haiduk

    Kiev, Ukraine

    NFT marketplace App android ios login sign up homescreen 3d illustration onboarding bitcoin crypto nft design boro app design minimal interface concept ux ui
    UX vs UI for IOS app and Web 🙏 aftereffects animation marketplace ecommerce stores clean ui uxdesign wireframes store clean web app ios flat app design minimal interface concept ux ui
    Marketplace app 👌 aftereffects animation favorites profile personal area visa payment homescreen cards app ios flat app design minimal interface concept ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Infographic Paradise Design

    Infographic Paradise Design

    Ukraine, Kiev

    The future of in-car HMI c4d hmi automotive design vehicle car driving automotive head unit ui interface ar intelligence navigation medi graphic design design cinema 4d render
    Crown shape digital concept design concept visual c4d cinema 4d graphic design design render illustration cg cgi
    Barely a Cube visual dot red bold cg cgi 3d design corona renderer c4d cinema 4d concept design concept design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lana Marandina

    Lana Marandina

    Dnipro, Ukraine

    When quarantine is over hero section hero illustration conversation morning coffee park networking vector character colors illustration
    Hypnosis illustraion girls noisy colors childrens illustration child kids home watching space
    The team adobeillustator illustrator vectors kids basketball team childrenillustration children character noise illustration
    • Illustration
  • Yuri Kuleshov

    Yuri Kuleshov

    Dnipro, Ukraine

    Raiser high power sun rays bird falcon hawk eagle hipster lines vector clean simple badge design logo
    Merenga tasty pastry marshmallow confectionery pink vector design soft clean badge vintage logo
    Sushi Guru fun japan japanese guru sushi happy joyful cute cat maneki-neko vector design clean simple logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrew Litnytskyi

    Andrew Litnytskyi

    Kyiv, Ukraine

    History of Nike nike story typography layout desktop hero web design ux ui minimal creative concept clean banner
    Photographer Portfolio / Concept typography layout desktop design interactive motion animation hero transition portfolio photographer personal web design ux ui minimal creative concept clean banner
    Cinema website / Concept ecommerce typography layout landing page desktop design web design ux ui cinema film minimal creative concept clean banner
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dmitry Kiiashko

    Dmitry Kiiashko

    Kyiv, Ukraine

    Wild Rift - UGC app platform concept design ios design riotgames mobile ui app ui minimal interface wildrift leagueoflegends games esports mobile design mobile mobile app app design app uiux ux ui figma
    Apple AirPods Max - Product card concept design store shop product clean interaction interface figma uiux web design website website design webdesign design ecommerce minimal ui ux airpods apple web
    Montblanc - Motorcycle mobile concept design appdesign mobile accessories animated animation bike design figma interaction minimal montblanc motion motion design motorcycle ui uiux ux app design mobile design product
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mike P.

    Mike P.

    Kyiv, Ukraine

    BarnBridge | Dashboard minimal web app typography icon dashboard design dashboard ui ui design uidesign dashboard ui ux design
    Betting | UX/UI design mobile app ui dribbble betting uidesign design app design ui design uiapp uxdesign ux ui ux app ui ux design ui app uiux ui application ui app design app application app design
    Showbizjobs | Ux/Ui design app logo design typography ux ui illustration logo website web design uxdesign uidesign uiux website design web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrii Bondar

    Andrii Bondar

    Kyiv, Ukraine

    Tiketim - secure flexible ticketing. Mobile Application logo brand colors price ticket page music art concert poster brand identity get started sign up design system event list ui ux event app mobile app purple design pink and blue dark version colours scheme colors palette ui kit
    Tiketim - secure flexible ticketing. Mobile Application blue ticket page price logo brand colors music art concert poster brand identity get started sign up design system event list qr code ui ux design mobile application event app orange and purple colours scheme colors palette ui kit
    Tiketim - secure flexible ticketing. Mobile Application pin icon start up interaction design party colors typography ui ux responsive famous ui kit concert ticket booking qr code design event application music application ui mobile app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • 🍀 Nazariy Dudnik

    🍀 Nazariy Dudnik

    Kiev, Ukraine

    Towel Logo black black and white towel logo black and white logo flat design logos logo designer brand designer логотип branding logo design лого logo logotype
    Small farm outside the city focus lowpoly 3d house farm house 3d illustrator illustraion blender 3d blendercycles 3d artist 3d art 3d blender3dart blender3d blender illustration
    Bell 3D Icon 3d app icon app icon 3d illustrator 3d art 3d blender3d 3d artist web design 3d ilustration render cycles blender 3d blender 3d icon bell web ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design

