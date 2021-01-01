Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Hamburg De

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 154 freelance brand & graphic designers in Hamburg De available for hire

  • Leander Lenzing

    Hamburg, Germany

    Update to our slides Template minimal brand sprint sprint pitchdeck pitch keynote
    Wando iPad todo list todo web app mobile ios minimal ux ui
    ReachNow Case Study ui web design minimal mobility design studio website case study studio lenzing
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Timo Leon Krause

    Hamburg, Germany

    Logo Design for "Frederik Arts" mascot vector brand and identity corporate creative design identity branding brand logo
    Logo Design for "Dragon's Forge" vector gaming brand and identity corporate creative design identity branding brand logo
    Logo Design for 'SILVER' vector brand and identity corporate creative design esports identity branding brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jan Baca

    Hamburg, Germany

    Skulls n' snakes negative space minimal illustration diamond snake skull logo
    Money Plant minimal bauhaus mobile barcelona chair chair monstera interior plant plant illustration
    Cacti cactus bathroom plant succulent cacti illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Oliver Gareis

    Hamburg, Germany

    Deontay Wilder Official Concept minimalistic wbc boxing box sport clean editorial typogaphy concept wilder deontay
    Keep Calm Series octanerender cinema4d atmospheric relax keep calm keep typography minimalistic webdesign interface
    Dimension / Keep Calm Series future relax series calm keep dimensions cinema4d octanerender octane c4d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Martine Lindstrøm

    Hamburg, Germany

    Chess World Cup Poster art design illustration procreate poster design retro chessboard queens gambit horse poster art poster yekaterinburg chess piece chess world cup chess
    Coffee procreate illustration martine lindstrøm kaffe designer fuel black coffee illustration procreate coffee cup blackandwhite noir coffenoir blackcoffee coffee
    Yay - International Women's Day! symbol typography red women mortani martine lindstrøm girlpower gender equality equality equal rights womens rights human rights suffragette womens march womens day womensday internationalwomensday
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Refokus

    Hamburg, Germany

    Weglot for Germany logistics ship plane energy car scroll animation animation storytelling showcase refokus madeinwebflow illustration design website webflow web design web ui landing
    Weglot for Germany webflow agency german agency madeinwebflow storytelling showcase map germany refokusagency refokus weglot animation illustration design website webflow ui web design web landing
    Product Page
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Caroline Lenzing

    Hamburg

    Weather App Concept app weather concept design mobile weather app concept ui minimal
    Wando Sign Up Illustration illustration design illustration
    Brutal - Interior- and digital design studio concept concept interior branding design minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Studio Lenzing

    Hamburg

    Webflow Collage Animation animation website web ui minimal flat design
    No specialties listed
  • Kevin Jaeger

    Hamburg, Germany

    Summer Feeling plant shadow summer sand geometric abstract animation 3danimation design cinema4d cgi 3d
    Ha-Ra ERA product film monochromatic blue clientwork client geometric animation 3danimation design cinema4d cgi 3d
    Ha-Ra ERA turntable client clientwork monochromatic blue geometric animation 3danimation design cinema4d cgi 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sascha Schikora

    Hamburg, Germany

    Freelancer Portfolio web design hamburg germany freelancer landingpage ui homepage webdesign screendesign
    Concept Street-Art Gallery streetart mobile ui mobile hamburg germany freelancer landingpage ui homepage webdesign screendesign
    Concept Street-Art Gallery hamburg germany freelancer ui landingpage homepage webdesign screendesign
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sandro Ieva

    Hamburg

    Globoversity Member Card profile card identity card augmented reality virtualreality virtual card uianimation animation ui design screen design
    Victoria VR platform virtual reality cryptocurrency blockchain website screen design
    Crypto Wallet Concept touch screen bitcoin ethereum 3d concept product design ui cryptocurrency blockchain
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

