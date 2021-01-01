Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Georgia Us

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 11 freelance brand & graphic designers in Georgia Us available for hire

  • Zaur Miminoshvili

    Zaur Miminoshvili

    Geogia

    Desktop music player Duft Punk web spotify music app desktop dark mode dark user interface illustration player music music player design interaction design ui design motion ux ui
    Luxury lighting app interaction design product design product button ux design luxury lighting elegant interaction design ecommerce prototype vector interaction design branding application app promo motion app ux ui
    Luxury lighting app ux design prototype interaction 3d ecommerce shop lighting luxury ecommerce ux after effect xd design design branding app application interaction design app promo motion ui design motion ui
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Randell Roberts

    Randell Roberts

    McDonough, GA

    Mail Carrier illustration design
    Simple Mail Icon illustration design
    "C" Sample Logo brand identity branding logo design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jeremiah Lindsay

    Jeremiah Lindsay

    warner robins GA

    Earth Day 2021 image creation design image making typography image manipulation image editing image
    The face of power image editing typography image making image manipulation design
    Blue honeycomb Background image making background design web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ben Barnes

    Ben Barnes

    Covington, GA

    Physical Therapy Concussion Print Ad branding print graphic design advertising
    CrossFit Games Badge shield badge design vector typography design fitness athletic branding nike graphic design crossfit branding badge logo design logo
    Unity in the USA design graphic design peace 2020 map unity usa handlettering hand drawn custom lettering custom type customtype typography illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Brian C. Worton

    Brian C. Worton

    Georgia, United States

    Audio-Technica Rebrand art direction logo branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Mckenzie Peterson

    Mckenzie Peterson

    Macon, GA

    This user has no shots
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Elizabeth Pritchett

    Elizabeth Pritchett

    Georgia, USA

    Shirt drawing draw artwork art
    Turbulent Seas painting paint artwork art
    Tropical Paradise painting paint artwork art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • TyD Creator

    TyD Creator

    McDonough, GA

    This user has no shots
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Joey Patrick

    Joey Patrick

    Warner Robins, GA, United States

    Transformation Partners Treatment Center illustration typography ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Gibbens

    Andrea Gibbens

    Warner Robins, GA

    This user has no shots
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Pranay Sharma

    Pranay Sharma

    Georgia, United States

    This user has no shots
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.