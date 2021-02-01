Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Connecticut Us

  • Matt Walker

    Matt Walker

    Farmington, CT

    Yale Library 2019 Redesign Concept website concept higher education library yale
    Yale LUX Redesign Concept website concept higher education library yale
    Yale Library - Marx Library Concept yale higher education website concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jillian Goeler

    Jillian Goeler

    Canton, CT

    Mountains are Calling landscape ipad apple pencil typography procreate lettering illustration design
    36 Days of Type 2020 - "B" 36daysoftype hand lettering letters 36daysoftype07 typography procreate lettering illustration design
    36 Days of Type 2020 - "A" 36daysoftype07 36daysoftype typography procreate lettering illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Scott Dunlap

    Scott Dunlap

    Westhampton, MA

    Fitness and Exercise Line Icons workout exercise fitness illustration line vector ui icon icons icon set
    Fitness Line Icons illustration health exercise workout fitness line vector ui icon icons icon set
    Fitness Line Icons training exercise workout fitness illustration line vector icon icons icon set
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • chuck brooks

    chuck brooks

    new haven

    The Sinclair mammoth icon symbol line monoline lineart tusk elephant
    Rockfish Wordmark fish cat manekineko lucky cat sashimi sushi rockfish
    Rockfish pattern sashimi sushi bar lucky cat manekineko sushi rockfish
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Susie Howard

    Susie Howard

    Westfield, MA

    Stonefruit Trail Mix Label Design for Skyline Beer Co. beer branding beer art craftbeer design illustration beer can beer label
    Seymour Wedding Branding logo event illustration design
    Sticker for Westfield, MA sticker illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matt Cameron

    Matt Cameron

    Cheshire, CT

    Dribbble Invitations Available - Submit Today mobile app mobile recruit available dribbble dribbble invitation dribbble best shot dribbble invites dribbble invite
    Mobile Design - Stock Trading Platform ui kit robinhood trading platform stock stock trading daily ui mobile ui application mobile app app design dailyui mobile ui ux
    Mobile Design - Collegiate Community college mobile ui app application mobile app app design dailyui mobile ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sarah Kuehnle

    Sarah Kuehnle

    Mystic, CT

    Inktober, Day 3: Bait procreate ipad pro apple pencil illustration character character design inktober2019 inktober
    Inktober - Day 2 : Mindless ori applepencil ipadpro procreate illustration character characterdesign inktober2019 inktober
    Inktober - Day 1 : Ring ipadpro applepencil character characterdesign illustration procreate inktober2019 inktober
    • Illustration
  • Nate Czajkowski

    Nate Czajkowski

    New Haven, CT

    Advent Candles Illustration photoshop illustrator illustration design
    A Journey Through The Text people illustrator flat illustration vector design
    Small Things with Great Love Seal heart circle design circle logo circle seal illustration print type logo flat typography branding vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Gary Holmes

    Gary Holmes

    Connecticut, USA

    Virtual Can Mock nuts design ct mock beer
    Fruitatious Sourpuss gariphic can beer
    Hoptastic CT Beer beer ct
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Derek Yepes

    Derek Yepes

    New Haven, CT

    kendrick Lamar ui dark branding graphicdesign webdesign uidesign web art direction typography design
    Grind All Thru 2020 graphicdesign webdesign art direction typography design
    Zaarly Redesign ux web ui uxdesign webdesign concept art direction typography uidesign design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Christopher Mihaly

    Christopher Mihaly

    Danbury, CT, USA

    Perogie Dash 2021 poster jesus christ bible typography type design illustration lettering black and white jalapeno pirohi perogie church tattoo flash flash art tattoo
    Wutang is for the Children lettering
    'Last Thing' Animation band the 12th human album cover design design album cover art album covers album art leaves leaf music illustration gif frame tree procreate animation spotify canvas spotify album cover
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

