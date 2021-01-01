Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Cairo

  • Kareem Magdi

    Kareem Magdi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabian Horse sharp lines strokes bold elegant thick lines symbol branding arabian arabic horse minimal luxury geometric logo mark
    Arabic Horse icon badge thick lines luxury elegant bold arabic horse branding symbol mark logo geometric minimal
    Soori Cyberpunk Dribbble neon night vibrant blender b3d 3d artist 3d illustration egypt shawarma cyberpunk isometric isometric illustration lowpoly low poly
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • mai mousa

    mai mousa

    Cairo, Egypt

    Mirshaky logo aiga aigaeyeondesign cosmeticsbranding logodesigner graphicindex designagency visualgraphics branddesign logobranding brandidentity adobecreativecloud adobeindesign behance branding adobe
    36 days of type 2021 boldmark illustration lettering typeinspire letters boldtypography negativespace typeinspiration boldfont 36dot 36daysoftype
    9 + kick star/ball 365typefaces kickstarter kickball football ball nine mark number nine nine letter boldtypography letters typeinspire negativespace bold boldfont 36dot logo 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • ِAshraf Omran

    ِAshraf Omran

    Cairo, Egypt

    noon Splash Concept graphic design app android ios design motion graphics branding logo illustration animation interface ui
    watch UI Components 2 isometric design watchos typography minimal illustration android ios app animation design interface ui
    Smart Watch UI components component library components watch isometric branding illustration icon android ios app animation design interface ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • ahmed samir

    ahmed samir

    Al Jizah, Egypt

    Anubis
    RABBITS challenge icon flat art logo illustrator design vector minimal branding
    deer 2 icon flat identity art logo design illustrator vector minimal branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • khaled hosney

    khaled hosney

    egypt cairo

    Star Icons Sketches sketch logos creative graphicdesgn icon star
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Yeba S

    Yeba S

    Egypt, Cairo

    Collage concept collage art collage creative
    Hello Arabic Typography Illustration concept art character design culture ancient egypt egypt arabic helllo quote colorful creative illustration illustr
    Sassy baby childrens illustration child illustraion characterdesign
    • Illustration
  • Muhammad EL-Khames

    Muhammad EL-Khames

    Cairo, Egypt

    Travel Landing Page tours travel landingpage simple creative clean smart design ux ui
    Movie App movie app simple illustration creative clean smart design ux ui
    Almurafik Landing Page search location murafik landing page simple illustration creative clean smart design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ahmed Elminshawy

    Ahmed Elminshawy

    Cairo - Egypt

    Bug Squads Logo vector identity icon illustration design logo branding
    Olivea Logo Concept branding design logodesign typography illustration identity logo design branding
    Eyes "Collage art" wallpaper colors typography texture collageart collage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mohamed Nasr

    Mohamed Nasr

    Cairo, Egypt

    TrustPos Food order dashboard -Exploration- dashboard ui dashboard app dashboad flat ecommerce dailyui interface clean minimal design app ux ui
    Khodar.com - Checkout Process payment credit card basket reorder card schedule cart checkout process checkout flow checkout ecommerce mobile food app interface clean minimal design app ux ui
    Akalat Food App colors mobile ui burger restaurant ios food trendy trend ecommerce app ecommerce mobile food app dailyui interface clean minimal design app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • esmat design

    esmat design

    Cairo, Egypt

    Emtyaz
    First Fuel
    Iris Beauty Center vector colour typography icon logo branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • John Jacoub

    John Jacoub

    Cairo,Egypt

    Smartest Debit Card Landing Page landingpage landing uiuxdesign uxdesign uidesign ux vector ui typography concept minimal clean design
    UI Exploration ux design ui design uiux app web ux ui branding typography concept minimal clean design
    tremendous | Landing Page brand identity logo designer logodesign logo design website app web brand ux branding ui typography concept clean minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

