Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Buenos Aires

  • Santi Gatti

    Santi Gatti

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Property detail website detail remax flat branding character design ui ux design illustration
    Real State Illustrations | ReMax remax website design real state ui branding ux character design flat design vector illustration
    Real State | ReMax Website Illustrations app design real state webdesign onboarding screen app onboarding remax simple vector character design branding ui ux flat design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Aerolab

    Aerolab

    Buenos Aires - San Francisco

    Seguros Sura - App de Autogestión design dashboard map icons cards components library illustrations mobile app platform aerolab insurance ui uxui ux web design product design mobile app
    Seguros Sura - App de Autogestión uxdesign dashboard map icons cards components library illustrations desktop app mobile app platform aerolab insurance ui ux ui desktop ux web design product design mobile
    Seguros Sura - App de Autogestión dashboard icons cards components library mobile app platform aerolab insurance ux ui desktop web design mobile product design app ux ui illustration design
    No specialties listed
  • Nico Garassino

    Nico Garassino

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    3 Posters convention talks talk communication art editorial poster illustration argentina trademark logotype brand branding symbol logo
    Piece of Poster III diseño ilustracion editorial talk people poster illustration design trademark logotype brand branding symbol logo
    Piece of Poster II men geometric poster engine man illustration design argentina trademark logotype brand branding symbol logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Tino Zhabinskiy

    Tino Zhabinskiy

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Abstract Shapes octane render octane cinema 4d c4d abstract branding motion graphics 3d design
    Bubble Gum Gun octane render cinema 4d 3d art 3d modeling bubblegum gun cinema c4d cinema4d octane prop asset motion graphics 3d illustration design motion
    Gaming Shot No. 3 (Motion Design) branding esports 3d screen design interactive animation motion octanerender octane c4d cinema4d apex legends
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Purple Bunny

    Purple Bunny

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    MoreHands: App section digital illustration web uxdesign ux ui uidesign design
    MoreHands: Components digital design illustration web uxdesign ux uidesign ui
    MoreHands: New home digital design illustration web uxdesign ux uidesign ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Pablo Rossetti

    Pablo Rossetti

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Stylescape brand exploration startup saas stylescape branding blue uidesign ui
    Dynamic Landing page startup saas site website web uxdesign ux ui uidesign
    DS Brand exploration landing startup saas hero illustration branding uxdesign uidesign ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nico Baumgartner

    Nico Baumgartner

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Dog in Motion teckel boss dog website litebox animation design indicius
    Colors in Motion colors limitless website litebox animation design indicius
    Burguer in Motion character square food yellow bouncy burger website litebox animation design indicius
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Bernardo Henning

    Bernardo Henning

    Buenos Aires

    D blur letter d 36daysoftype
    B bernardo henning bernardo henning textures letterb 36daysoftype
    BOLD SHAPES type font noise blur shapes textures bold
    • Illustration
  • Bau Delusa

    Bau Delusa

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Alobank — Grids & More logo branding messaging copywritting a logo design symbol design visual identity logo grid bank logo brand identity logotype brand mark
    Alobank — Digital Bank copywritting messaging logo design branding visual identity symbol design brand identity logotype digital bank bank logo brand mark
    Ozen — Grids & More warmth health branding health logo symbol design visual identity logo illustration design branding logo grid brand identity logotype brand mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Edgar Ambartsoumian

    Edgar Ambartsoumian

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Good — 8 subtle gradient wallpapers light dark gradient wallpapers iphone goodie sell buy wallpaper download
    Personal — Portfolio ux ui landingpage portfolio light dark landing web
    Multimoney — Components design system library component cards gradient fintechapp fintech android app ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Indicius

    Indicius

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Brainpoints Mobile App - Training Categories learning meditation training prototype illustration productivity wellness design sprint ui ux app argentina design indicius
    Brainpoints Mobile App - Onboarding mobile onboarding prototype illustration productivity wellness design sprint ui ux app argentina design indicius
    Kapital Website ui mobile app mobile ui mobile design web landing website finance mobile app paraguay fintech bank kapital design ndicius
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

