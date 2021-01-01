Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Bratislava

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 113 freelance brand & graphic designers in Bratislava available for hire

  • Michal Tomašovič

    Michal Tomašovič

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    AQ q a logomark letters lettermark logo design symbol monogram typography logotype mark logo
    CM m c logomark letters lettermark logo design symbol monogram typography logotype mark logo
    CM m c letters logomark lettermark logo design symbol monogram typography logotype mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Martin Maderic

    Martin Maderic

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    SkipCash wireframe ux design ui design cashback bill split finance services bank app mobile app payment money finance uidesign uiux ui ux
    SkipCash ux iu uiux uidesign finance money payment mobile app app bank finance services split cashback ui design ux design
    SkipCash ui ux uidesign uxdesign app mobile app finance cashback split finance services bank payment money card icon saving analytics credit card interface ui kit
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Lukáš Straňák

    Lukáš Straňák

    Bratislava , Slovakia

    Video Marketplace icon coachmarks logo commerce videoshopping shop market ui design app ae animation ux
    Mental Health and Happiness App apple interaction minimum viable product mvp wim hof meditation mobile logo icon design app after effects animation ux ui iphone mental health happiness
    Mental Health and Happiness App happiness mental health apple motion logo icon iphone ae animation interaction ux ui app mobile mindfullness meditation wim hof minimum viable product mvp
    • Animation
  • Martin Mroč

    Martin Mroč

    Bratislava

    Reach.live Headers colorful styles another different colours colors headline bold isometric tech onepage website template headers header
    Reach.live landing page platform share call conference video green theme easing minimal webpage website promo landing landing page
    Reach.live Video call meet google meet whereby meeting video call video
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Radovan Tucek

    Radovan Tucek

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    Fashion E-commerce App clothes e-commerce app e-commerce outfit shopping fashiom brand fashion app ecommerce clothing fashion minimal simple design mobile app mobile clean ux ui
    Travel Landing Page travel agency booking travel trip tourism vacation journey adventure landing page homepage website web minimal simple design clean ux ui
    Job Finder App clean ui mobile ui job hiring job board job listing job finder job application jobs concept minimal simple design mobile app mobile app clean ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tomas Skarba

    Tomas Skarba

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    Non-linear reading (CNN new redesign) concept design ui ux app news cnn nonlinearreading
    Non-linear reading (redesign) ui ux app news cnn nonlinearreading
    KVARTET Website developer grid web webdesign design style styleguide elements uxdesign uidesign uiux ui kvartet
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jozef Arpa

    Jozef Arpa

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    Rastlinka sketch design branding typerface custom cbd logo logotype design type typography sketch logo cbdoil logotype
    Little Hustler branding brand type typography hustler stroke line logo newborn apparel clothing breastfeeding breast playful smile little logo logotype lettering kids
    I Don't Give A Puck! sketch type calligraphy branding apparel logotype logo typography brush lettering brushpen brush hand lettering lettering hockey
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Ondrej Kostolňák

    Ondrej Kostolňák

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    SHOWREEL 2020 🔥 dashboard blue landing app homepage animation ui ux design webdesign showreel
    Hikemates search 🏔 responsive app animation design ux ui webdesign
    Hikemates search 🏔 animation search design ui ux webdesign
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrej Roman

    Andrej Roman

    Bratislava, Slovakia

    Website - Redesign emote emoji control after effects website remote design minimum viable product mvp illustration interaction ux ui webdesign web animation
    Savings App - MVP drag animation apple mobile illustration minimum viable product savings ux ui prototype interaction design dark ui dark card bank app mvp protopie
    Savings App - MVP prototype customize illustration 3d drag interactions dark dark ui interaction minimum viable product savings card bank design app ux ui mvp protopie
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Timea Lipcikova

    Timea Lipcikova

    Bratislava

    DRUG TESTING drawing procreate modern custom drugs testing doctor fresh colorful branding ui digital beautiful minimal design simple illustration
    Voyage Branding poster icons adventure travel app ux branding ui logo digital beautiful minimal design simple
    ROOTS - Brand Identity mockup product beauty modern simplicity simple basic minimalistic hair hair product brand indentity packaging typography branding logo design graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Patrik Michalicka

    Patrik Michalicka

    Bratislava, London, New York, Copenhagen, Berlin, Hong Kong

    Local tournaments / Mobile app sport app event app event tickets events places mobile application mobile apps mobile app design mobile tournaments league tournament sports sport mobile app app design ui ux
    PbA / Powered by Action / User profile application non-profit nonprofit ngo editing edit edit profile profile design profile user profile user mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile app design app ui ux
    PbA / Powered by Action / Communities non profit non-profit nonprofit chat sort by sorting invite folders folder community app community mobile app design mobile ui mobile design mobile app mobile ux design ui design ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.