Hire designers in Victoria, BC

  • David Edward Clark

    David Edward Clark

    Victoria, BC, Canada

    Language Card left aligned blue helvetica emoji english learning mandarin chinese language
    On the Making of GT1 flat blue minimal typoraphy clean emoji game development hard work
    Jonathan Harris Quote emoji typography minimal clean blue quote
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jesse Ladret

    Jesse Ladret

    Victoria, BC

    Logo/Signage Design: Heights House Hotel typography type victoria bc print graphic design typeography design branding texas houston hotel signage logo
    Logo Design: Portland Vintage RV & Trailer Park canada typeography vancouver island airstream retro vintage print design branding jesse ladret malcontent creative graphic design victoria bc pdx logo trailer park
    Business Card & Branding: Malcontent Creative Co. typography logo type ink graphic design yyj business card illustration canada logo design typeography victoria bc branding print vancouver island jesse ladret malcontent creative
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mitch

    Mitch

    Victoria, BC

    Remember Nature vintage type design typeface procreate illustrator illustration design illustration design branding typography graphic design
    Where to Next? vintage design vintage minimal vector typeface type illustration design illustration procreate illustrator brand identity design graphic design typography
    Commuter Brewing - Tall Boy Concept package design graphic design brand identity typography logo packaging branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Brook Wells

    Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • 𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    vancouver, bc

    squishy flower procreate floral abstract pink flower illustration graphic flat illustrator color vector minimal
    Moonroof Animation analytics django animation illustration flat illustrator vector minimal
    Moonroof web design mobile type dashboard django data minimal user interface ui typography branding design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Florence Chevalier

    Florence Chevalier

    Victoria, Canada

    Nivoda search page add to cart ecommerce app b2b whitespace product design diamonds grid view filters search
    Marine Navigation dark app ux ui product design tool marine product design
    Apartment Rental article ui ui ux home made home page airbnb web design green toronto rental app housing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Mike Buss

    Mike Buss

    Victoria

    Architecture Project Management design ui
    Pluto Chat app ux ui
    Sprint Dashboard design ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hussaina

    Hussaina

    Victoria,Canada

    Daily UI 004 - 404 Page not found 404pagenotfound pagenotfound 100daysofui dailyui004 dailyuichallenge dailyui
    A photo app that makes searching for photos easier apple guidelines interface humanity mobileapp photomanagement photos search
    Daily UI 003 dailyuichallenge creditcard spendly walletapp dailyui
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Brian Moon 🌙

    Brian Moon 🌙

    Vancouver, BC 🍁

    Streets of Hong Kong art low poly lighting render blender 3d illustration
    Magic Potion design art low poly lighting render blender illustration 3d
    Grocery Shopping design art low poly lighting render 3d blender illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Joseph Wells

    Joseph Wells

    Vancouver

    Marketing illustrations blue green flat flatdesign design minimalism vector illustration
    Post it figma uxdesign ux webdesign website landingpagedesign landingpage
    Cloud space webdesign website uxdesign uidesign uiux landingpagedesign landingpage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ala Dadan

    Ala Dadan

    Nanaimo, BC, Canada

    Trill App Concept Design ui dark audio play playlist mobile home app
    Learning Platform Homepage Design website ui web branding landing clean layout homepage
    Homepage Hero Concept white minimal clean landing page homepage home website web hero
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

