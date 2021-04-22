Hire designers in Tanzania

Viewing 11 out of 18 designers in Tanzania available for hire

  • Kishan Patel

    Kishan Patel

    Dar es salaam , Tanzania

    Silky Yogurt - Product Packaging Design packaging packaging design product illustration design branding product design
    Silky Logo - Milk & Yogurt Product inspired debut identitydesign logo branding
    Add Goals Icon interaction motion gif design ui website icon animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Shalua Mandara

    Shalua Mandara

    Dar es salaam, Tanzania

    The Horizon | Branding logo illustration branding
    Maison | Website branding design ux ui logo web design digital design
    Ruka | Spark AR mobile design ux illustration instagram spark ar
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Joseph Masonda

    Joseph Masonda

    Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

    birders dashboard
    binary mock green adobe photoshop
    LOGO BINARY branding adobe photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • design studio

    design studio

    Magomeni, Tanzania

    BUSINESSCARDS identitydesign
    duka doko vector logo illustration logo idea logodesign
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Wilson Jacob

    Wilson Jacob

    Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

    Dinestle Social Media Campaign social media post design poster branding design advertising social media campaign social media design social media marketing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Iche Omari

    Iche Omari

    Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

    This user has no shots
    • UI / Visual Design
  • mkadam ismail

    mkadam ismail

    Tanzania

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Hassany Gfx

    Hassany Gfx

    Tanzania

    This user has no shots
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Victor Gerald

    Victor Gerald

    Tanzania

    BROCHURE brochure design design
    20210422 1935V56
    poster for social media branding logo illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Abraham Frank

    Abraham Frank

    Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

    This user has no shots
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Kattylazzo

    Kattylazzo

    Dar es salaam, Tanzania

    RASH VITENGE graphics logo design clothing brand
    WHC Real estate logo logo real estate
    • Brand / Graphic Design

