Hire designers in Romania

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 456 designers in Romania available for hire

  • Razvan Vezeteu

    Razvan Vezeteu

    Suceava, Romania

    Flowers flower illustration illustration art vase pot flowers flower vectorart illustration
    Catronaut sticker science astronaut space cat retro line minimal simple illustration
    Reading clouds sky lightbulb books reading man woman person simple minimal graphic design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Voicu Apostol

    Voicu Apostol

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Health Dashboard UI Kit sport vegan tracker elements chart pie nav kit button icon profile graph web dashboard purple app health fitness ui
    Focus — Dark Landing Page tracking yoga meditation focus kit ui website modern red orange rose animation 3d landing dark
    Apple AirTags design mockup product copper tile white metal keychain lost my find device render 3d concept tracking apple airtags airtag
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Victor Niculici

    Victor Niculici

    Bucharest

    Artsflow App - Pursue your passion for the arts mobile colors client creative art payment session connect chat messages cards practitioners passion creatives booking community arts application app design app
    Pet Care - App Design schedule activity walk grooming reminder app reminders appointment mobile app concept dog care pet care pet ux design ui
    Sweetooth App - UI Design craving sweet tooth concept frappuccino donut 3d illustration app ui design creative product design mobile ui app design mobile app design mobile drink sweet
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Oliviu Stoian

    Oliviu Stoian

    Bucharest, Romania

    Beam - Open Source Team Communication App team member meeting chat collaborate map mind board ui dark
    Beam - Open Source Team Communication App app chat bot profile saas meeting zoom collaborate team dashboard dark members
    Beam - Open Source Team Communication App call voice text member dashboard face conversation bot chat timeline team members
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • KonnstantinC✈

    KonnstantinC✈

    Bucharest, Romania

    Car Dashboard Interface V2 dashboard design technology ui ux figma application interface car dashboard car hmi car interface
    Car Dashboard Interface application screen ui user experience voice assistant auto interface dashboard ui car
    AirPods Max Illustration device audio vector creative product apple design illustration figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mica Andreea

    Mica Andreea

    Bucharest, Romania

    Adobe + Google Workspace Banner Design header banner illustrations ui design product design ui ux web design interface visual design graphic illustration google workplace google figma adobe xd design app blog website
    Responsible Vaccinated Fox Sticker Illustration icons cartoon covid vaccine ui app website editorial poster procreate art illustration branding mascot character design animals fox funny stickers
    Adobe Blog Banner Design ui figma adobe xd website app vector illustrations outline icons integration apps system branding interface graphic design illustration banner blog adobe
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Emy Lascan

    Emy Lascan

    Romania, Europe

    BurnRate SaaS Design Webflow library components webflow development saas design product design dashboard app dashboard crm branding logo illustration website webflow ui saas app ux design
    Web App Components Design Library app components app crm dashboard components web app application product design saas design library components library
    Webflow Light Mode Editor Exploration saas design ux web interface app platform webapp website web editor editor minimal clean web builder builder tools ui design software saas webflow
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Madalina Taina

    Madalina Taina

    Bucharest, Romania

    category page, online shop teal ui home decor ecommerce shop category
    Sign up for accounting firm ui blue material design illustration signupform signup forms accounting
    login form illustration forms sign in log in indigo finance accounting material login form
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Madalin Dragnea

    Madalin Dragnea

    Bucuresti, Romania

    Bestmag Logo logo intro motion animation icon illustrator shop online shop logo design logo
    The Design Library animated intro animted intro logo bird pen tool lines animation animated logo intro libraria de design
    Glovo logo animation lgoo g logo intro animation logo glovo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alex Lupse

    Alex Lupse

    Sibiu, Romania

    7pace Timetracker desktop app application desktop app time track add time track time 7pace timetracker timer
    7pace Products Landing Page presentation page clean ui desktop app landingpage mobile app hero design product page 7pace
    Compare Plans Page Responsive Design pricing table ux timetracker 7pace modern clean ui responsive plans comparison pricing page
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Beatris Veres

    Beatris Veres

    Romania

    ⚘ Minimalistic llustrations ⚘ Amazing Trees ilustrator graphic design web website designer minimalist colorpalette colorscheme trees ilustration
    ⚘ Minimalistic llustrations ⚘ The Garden creative garden minimalistic minimalism plants colorful colors palette color illustration
    Beauty Website concept color palette beauty product graphic design beauty website uidesign uidesigner webdesigner best website beauty website design colors web wordpress ui interface design web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.