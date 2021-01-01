Hire designers in Ottawa, ON

Viewing 11 out of 62 designers in Ottawa, ON available for hire

  • Jessie Maisonneuve

    Jessie Maisonneuve

    Canada > Ottawa, On

    -Running with the Bull- vintage western bull vector typography design illustration branding logo
    What Next skull vector typography doodle design logo illustration
    Cheese Louise rat vector drawing typography doodle illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Marina Verdú

    Marina Verdú

    Ottawa, Canada

    Our endless search for patterns illustrations characters character design blog shopify ui body procreate design ui illustration path patters editorial illustration editorial medium article digital illustration
    Designing for invisible UX pattern design characterdesign webdesign ui element body character media medium ux ui procreate digital illustration
    Black lives matter collaboration lettering live hands procreate 2020 blacklivesmatter black digital illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rachel Lin

    Rachel Lin

    Ottawa, Ontario

    another still life prompt citrus orange cocktail cherry illustration
    week 47 fruit tulip citrus lemon orange illustration
    week 37 food isometric illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Elly Ayling

    Elly Ayling

    Ottawa, Ontario

    baby darlin devil illustration red indigo desouza lyrics music cute demon hell heaven evil devil angel cherub
    u good? mental health feelings happy chat bubble
    Indigenous Peoples Day every child matters medicines bead illustration inuit metis first nations beading indigenous
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jamie Dean

    Jamie Dean

    Ottawa

    Why I Play podcast gaming canada design type branding illustration logo vector
    6IX EATS UPDATE branding design vector logo
    Mace Movement Pixel Warrior animation 2d pixel graphics pixel animation mace steelmaceflow stick figure pixaki motion animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jennifer Yaya Falanga

    Jennifer Yaya Falanga

    Ottawa, ON

    Instagram stories content marketing layout design digital brutalism graphic design visual design visual instagram social media
    Type design sketches print web design visual design type typography
    OT RIDDIM album covert art graphic digital music design visual design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Catherine

    Catherine

    Ottawa, ON

    Website design idea illustration
    Spring Time!
    Movie night
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Natasha

    Natasha

    Ottawa, ON

    Slow and Steady flat minimal turtle vector illustration design icon adobe illustrator
    Interstellar Icons christopher nolan interstellar stars astronauts space movie film vector dribbbleweeklywarmup adobe illustrator icons branding illustration design
    Arles, France Postage Stamp postage stamp flat drop shadow dribbbleweeklywarmup destination amphitheater architecture starry night van gogh france arles landmark vector adobe illustrator design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Rania Younis

    Rania Younis

    Ottawa, Canada

    Dreamcatcher comic book episode "Mirrors" window girl landscape mirrors grain texture mountian book comic dreams procreate comicbook illustration art illustration
    Retro Aesthetic flowers retrostyle old ciggarettes vintage retro grain texture procreate typography typo calligraphy illustration art illustration
    A Dog With Wings 🐕🦅 flying wings landscape wildlife illustrator procreatart magical dogillustration procreate grain texture illustration art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shiyu

    Shiyu

    Ottawa, CA

    Designer Portfolio Website uidesigner ottawa ui design portfolio design branding uidesign webdesign portfolio
    You.i TV Marketing Bumper ottawa after effect motion design animation simple clean depth branding package brand branding motion typography kinetictypography bumper marketing design
    ReImagine - Side Menu and Favorite ottawa motion design concept navigation side menu favorite ui design interface ux ui motion loop interaction app animation design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shreyas Puthran

    Shreyas Puthran

    Ottawa, ON

    Zelda 404 8bit zelda 404page dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Thank you, Kobe pennant lakers dribbbleweeklywarmup mamba kobebryant
    The Truman Show artwork vector design adobeillustrator illustration dribbbleweeklywarmup truman
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research

