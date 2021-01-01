Hire designers in London, ON

Viewing 11 out of 63 designers in London, ON available for hire

  • Jon Fitzsimmons

    Jon Fitzsimmons

    London, ON

    Gatorade Rebrand drink sports rebrand gatorade mark identity branding logo
    Great Lake Canadians - Logo Crest sports baseball crest badge logotype mark identity branding logo
    GLC Baseball great lake canadians canadian canada baseball t-shirt logotype mark identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Phillip den Hollander

    Phillip den Hollander

    St. Thomas, Ontario

    GOJHL Top Prospects 2019 logo gojhl hockey
    Londont Nationals Script Alternate Logo nationals gojhl hockey london ldnont
    London Nationals 70th Anniversary design branding nationals logo gojhl hockey london ldnont
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Henry Postons

    Henry Postons

    London, Canada

    Letter Favourites logo alphabet type letterforms typography 36daysoftype vector
    2020 Custom Type custom graphic vector typogaphy customtype 2020
    Artiscape Identity vector branding logo wordmark logotype logomark corporate identity visual identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Edwin Tejada

    Edwin Tejada

    London, ON

    Jorja Smith graphic designer jorja smith designer student work art student graphic design illustration design creative adobe
    Aminé photoshop drawing designer student work art student graphic design illustration design creative adobe
    Dia de los Mártires panama illustrator student work art minimalist student graphic design illustration design creative adobe
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Garett MacLaren

    Garett MacLaren

    London, Ontario

    Finding The One geometric isometric design isometric city magnifying glass blur digital art illustration graphic design
    NORMANCULTURE patterns landing page ui weekly challenge weeklywarmup dribbbleweeklywarmup geometic geometric design geometrical geometry geometric graphic design
    Fleek Creme for fun sketch ice cream logo food truck ice cream truck ice cream design digital art gradient design digital illustration illustration art illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrea Martens

    Andrea Martens

    London, Ontario, Canada

    New Logo for Relish colour palette logodesign illustration
    Illustrated Elements of Brand 'Relish of London' vector illustration
    Hide vector illustration digital illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexandria Walker

    Alexandria Walker

    London, ON

    Night Flowers witch night forest cartoon flowers illustration digital art
    Confidently Beautiful Logo fancy colour watercolour flowers vector logo freelance design branding digital art
    Confidently Beautiful Logo Concepts concept design fancy flowers colour watercolour freelance vector logo branding digital art
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kiana Sheldon

    Kiana Sheldon

    London, Ontario | Canada

    Play Place flat illustration procreate design
    Self Love character fun flat illustration procreate design
    Push It character fun flat illustration procreate design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Travis Shipley

    Travis Shipley

    London, Canada

    Mega Super Big Win motion design win screen animation slots ui
    Social Game Level Map ui design game ui adobe animate color buttons muted map colors
    Computer 2005 brush ink computer handdrawn illustration
    • Animation
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sarah Parton

    Sarah Parton

    Kitchener

    TouchBistro's User Onboarding Journey Map experience design user experience information design sketch product design user interface touchbistro user journey map customer journey map experience map journey map
    Daily UI #001 userinterface uipractice simpleui login form fields dailyui001 dailyui
    Ketogenie — A Nutrition Tracking App health app health atomic design design system ui user interface ux user experience dark mode ketogenic keto tracking app tracking nutrition native app mobile design app design ios app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bohdana Tyshchenko

    Bohdana Tyshchenko

    Waterloo, ON

    Smart Home System smart smartdevice logo adobe illustrator design software design webdesign uidesign smart home ui ux figmadesign figma iot smarthome
    College's Website Design illustration vector design illustration design adobe illustrator ux figmadesign figma illustration art ui
    Flat Styled Illustration illustration design design branding typography icon logo vector art illustration adobe illustrator flat illustration flat design illustration art
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

