Hire designers in Bhubaneshwar In

Viewing 11 out of 37 designers in Bhubaneshwar In available for hire

  • Ashish Sharma

    Ashish Sharma

    Bhubaneswar, India

    Mutual Funds Dashboard minimal stock market adobe xd figma web design uiux clean design ui designer user interface finance fund mutual funds dashboard design ux ui
    Bill Split UI Screen design trends product design ux designer app design modern clean design ux design figma user interface finance app splitting bill split ui design
    Card Design trends 2021 web design finance app card components ui designer clean design figma freebies ux design ui design ui ux component debit card credit card card design design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Paresh Srichandan

    Paresh Srichandan

    Bhubaneswar, India

    Financial Product Landing Page (Light Mode) designs fintech product ui vector illustration design app design designinspiration uiuxdesign paresh srichandan webdesign uiux minimal
    Financial Product Landing Page (dark Mode) darkmode branding design finance fintech design crypto wallet vector illustration product design webdesign uiux designinspiration minimalistic minimal
    Samsung Wallet Concept uiux design crypto wallet atm card visual design payment method payment app credit card checkout wallet ui designinspiration uiuxdesign minimalistic minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Antariksha Kumar

    Antariksha Kumar

    Bhubaneshwar, India

    Allie 3120 A.D art cinema4dr20 cinema4dart cinema4d design 3d animation 3d modeling cryptoart nftart nft 3d art illustration
    SkillCrux Website UI DESIGN web ux design web design webdesign website ui design uidesign uiux vector ux branding typography ui
    CARNAGE spiderman comics illustration
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bibhuti Meher

    Bibhuti Meher

    cuttack, india

    Planets graphic design design illustration
    The Avocado graphic design illustration design
    Movie Ticket branding graphic design design illustraion ticket avengersendgame
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Biplab K Parida

    Biplab K Parida

    Bhubaneswar

    Omnichex is hiring for it's upcoming project . android app design android app development whatsapp instagram facebook poster hackathon hiring flutter ios android omnichex
    Omnichex Hiring Full Stack Developers in India full screen hackathon hiring omnichex full stack developers full stack developers
    Mughlai Magic Restaurant restaurant app biryani mughal restaurant mughlai magic
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • ANKIT MOHANTY

    ANKIT MOHANTY

    Cuttack, Odisha, India

    Aloha icon design logo design app cover design icon logo vector illustration design
    Glass ball gradient vector illustration design
    Messenger app signup page ui app ux photoshop cover design icon typography vector illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Manabhanjan Mohakud

    Manabhanjan Mohakud

    Bhubaneswar, India

    Abstract 1 vector ui web creative graphic design illustration art illustraion illustrator vector illustration blender3dart blender3d blender abstract design abstract art abstract
    Abstract blender3dart blender3d blender vector ux web illustration art illustration illustrator design creative graphic design abstract art abstract design abstract
    Shadow Wall vectary 3d vectary blender3d blender flat web logo illustration art illustration illustrator design creative graphic design wall art shadow
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Subhadip Mondal

    Subhadip Mondal

    KIIT, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India

    Freight Ant logo mockup mockup business export import transport art branding logo illustration design
    Valentines Day Flyer premium love velvet flyer valentines day valentine day art vector illustration design
    Fluid Money typography art typography design typographic typography typogaphy art modern fluid art fluid design fluid currency money vector illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Semicolon India

    Semicolon India

    Bhubaneshwar, India

    This user has no shots
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Abhishek Mishra

    Abhishek Mishra

    Bhubaneshwar, India

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Vid Vila

    Vid Vila

    Cuttack, India

    minimal design
    • Mobile Design

