Hire designers in Århus

  • Martyna Szczegielniak

    Martyna Szczegielniak

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Creative business.2 branding business girl sport coffee yoga character denmark aarhus illustrator illustration
    Creative business painters business denmark aarhus hobby knitting painter artist design illustration
    Survival kit patience health corona stayhome hope gratitude denmark aarhus lettering illustrator mental survival covid19
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Beto Garza "Helbetico"

    Beto Garza "Helbetico"

    Aarhus, Denmark

    ken animation (idle) games red ken chibi pixel cute pixelart street fighter 2
    Street Fighter 2 Pixel Art helbetico cute chibi pixel street fighter 2 capcom games
    ADCB - Icons and Super Icons uae red bank icon set icon design iconography super icon icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Laurențiu Dicu

    Laurențiu Dicu

    Aarhus, DK

    At Last: Africa -- Wanderlust flat illustration flatdesign flat design illustrations drawing illustration illustrator africa
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nina Wasland

    Nina Wasland

    Aarhus, Denmark

    36 days of type - G 36dot motion motion design motion graphics motion graphic kinetic typography ae design animated type 36daysoftype08 kinetic type 36daysoftype animography kinetic animation typography after effects
    36 days of type - B kinetic typography kinetic type animatedtype animated type typography motion graphics motiongraphics motion design 36 days of type 36dot 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype ae design animography kinetic animation after effects
    36 days of type - A kinetic typography motion motion graphics motion graphic motion design motiongraphic motiongraphics after effects animated type 36dot 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype design kinetic type animography kinetic animation typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Martin Fabricius

    Martin Fabricius

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Logo fishing minimal scandinavian nordic identity logo
    Mobile eCommerce product page web shop shop fishing mobile shopping mobile ecommerce shopping
    Colored by nature uidesign nature color palette color
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Daniel Jørgensen

    Daniel Jørgensen

    Enslev, Denmark

    Killssters E-Sport Logo rogue csgo typography branding logo esport vector illustration design
    CS:GO Posters maps csgo poster art poster typography esport design vector illustration
    Basketball court logo 3d design blender 3d 3d art
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Paulina Witczak

    Paulina Witczak

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Website redesign redesigned uxui uidesign ui uxdesign ux redesign website design web design website
    Daily UI #006 User Profile library app daily 006 user interface design design userprofile profile page ui design daily ui challenge daily ui
    A gift for new parents personalization graphic design frame photo newborn poster design newborn gift birth gift poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maria Grønlund

    Maria Grønlund

    Lystrup, Denmark

    Flower of Life floweroflife design vector spectrum rainbow geometric logo colorful star flower sacredgeometry seedoflife
    The helpers hjælperne fibonacci golden ratio eldercare green logo curves heart
    Surge sustainable innovation freeform gradient green energy neuroscience illustrator logo golden ratio hokusai science ocean wave
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jacob Boutrup

    Jacob Boutrup

    Aarhus, Denmark

    Sign-up concept - Weekly UI #001 signup form 3d neon dimensions weeklyui illustration login ai concept account sign up
    Hello Dribbble! ui design shot barsket dribbble iphone invitation illustraion drag refresh loading animation app debutshot hello dribble debut
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tor Arne Falk

    Tor Arne Falk

    Vejle, Denmark

    A house and a windmill sketch vector minimal illustration design
    A cup simplicity affinity cup vector minimal illustration design
    kettle water hot kettle symbol vector sketch minimal illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andreea P.

    Andreea P.

    Horsens, Denmark

    student lifestyle style fashion cover coolstudents studyabroad erasmus nature funky illustration world students blog blog cover blog design design mixed wild professional planet lifestyle student
    quarantine stages of boredom chill graphicdesign graphic blogging style crazy boredom bored lifestyle mood funky illustrator illustration stages insane relax home quarantine
    Easter 2020 staysafe chicken coronavirus funky and fresh chill cool design quarantine stayhome easter 2020 funny illustration illustrator easter egg easter 2020 design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

