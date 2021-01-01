Hire creative directors in Valencia

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 73 creative directors in Valencia available for hire

  • Rob Diaz

    Valencia, Spain

    Northern Crystals crypto nft cinema4d redshift 3d animation 3d motion graphics loop animation
    Light Years ∆way cyberpunk neon skull redshift3d redshift cinema4d nft motion graphics loop animation
    This is The Bern character after effects character animation motion graphics loop illustration character design flat design flat animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jon Ander Pazos

    Valencia, Spain

    Diplomatic Brand - Ecommerce white design store shop ecommerce ux interface ui clean jonanderp
    Hello World users society relationship persons members lifestyle human being human crowd community audience city design white jonanderp illustration character world clean people
    Concert dance sing music conciert gif animation character illustration jonanderp
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cristian Eres

    Valencia, Spain

    Tetsuo s Throne cyberpunk nft poster fantasy otomo tokyo building akira moebius city colorful sci-fi
    Woman colorful hair sci-fi woman
    Sandwalker sandwich nft wind character design planet sky animation character steampunk desert sand
    • Illustration
  • Giuseppe Salerno

    Valencia

    Logos brand logo lettering typography font type
    Norman Fat design writing logo brush lettering typography script font calligraphy type
    Norman Fat design writing logo brush lettering typography script font calligraphy type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • streetillus

    Valencia, Spain

    Under the moon illustrator horsepower love caress force black female plane paper stars night moon connection horse power couple animal artline line 2d
    Under the sea illustration water ocean moon plants fish colorful leisure pleasure read bookmark reading sea
    Dark postcard skull art minimalist illustration cross mystic leaves purple glow shine stars skull dark postcard
    • Illustration
  • Aleksandra Stojanovic

    Valencia

    Hiking website illustration app illustration map mountain hiking 2d flat vector character illustration
    Busy Monday website design illustrator modern glasses boss girl woman juice chatting working out healthy yoga work walking business character flat illustration 2d
    Out of office break 2d website illustration website vector plants happy guy binoculars out of office natureboy nature exploring explorer character flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dennis Montes

    Valencia, Spain

    Cloud Levante Redesign – Contact Page cloud aws agency website design website ux ui contact form contact page redesign web design webdesign
    Add source of the streaming & choose size of the view – Courant chat streaming chat streaming ui ux interface interactions clean ui clean design
    Chat interactions – Courant clean design clean ui interactions interface ux ui chat streaming streaming chat
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Paula Sempere

    Valencia

    Idea to a recipes app food recipes app uidesign app design app
    Personal Portfolio - Design System royal blue portfolio website personal project web design portfolio style guide design system
    Personal Brand merino royal blue product designer personal project personal brand personal logo logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Baptiste Pons

    Valencia, Spain

    Cicle humor 2021 figma design graphic design digital design ads social media
    Element Yoga School visual design web design website design website suscription site membership site online yoga school online yoga yoga school yoga
    Diego Theme diego theme theme design wordpress theme web design genesis theme wordpress figma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lesya Vyshelesskaya

    Valencia, Spain

    3D students 3d character rendering render graduate 3d model graduation cap graduation students 3d illustration 3d modelling character 3d art 3d
    3D Skeleton Animal skeleton cat 3d modelling 3d model 3d artist domestika pet illustration character 3d illustration 3dcharacter 3d art 3d
    3D City low poly lowpolyart 3d world 3d models 3d model citescape car street city bakery cafe illustration 3d illustration 3d modelling 3d artist 3d art 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Hanti

    Valencia, Spain

    Chess game hanti icons chess
    1NVITACIÓN dribbble invitación invite
    UI shoes simple ui shoes sport
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

