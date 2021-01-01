Hire creative directors in Moscow

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 951 creative directors in Moscow available for hire

  • Dmitry Kovalev

    Moscow, Russia

    Sgustok — 004 generative generativeart 3d abstract art abstract c4d cinema 4d artwork sgustokart sgustok digitalart cryptoart crypto nftart nft
    EYES WIDE SHUT crypto cryptoartists 3dartwork cinema4d c4d 3drender blockchain collectible rarible 3dart skull digitalart sgustokart futureart nftart nft cryptoart
    Ephemeral Pain — Blue Stone 3dartist c4d generative generative art modernart cryptoart cinema4d 3drender sgustokart blood hand ethereum 3dart blockchain rarible nft future art digital art crypto art crypto
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Maxim Aksenov

    Moscow, Russia

    Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
    Bottle House Inner Pages article scheme shopping coffee cafe red grid design website ui typography
    Bottle House Website in 24 Seconds grid red motion graphics design animation ui website typography
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Koin ✌

    Moscow

    Vallex. Identity for software company clean minimal software logotype logo identity branding
    nuar. logo for hookah tobacco typography vector identity design brand design brand identity branding minimal logotype logo
    Parachute clean product design product design logo logotype brand design minimalism minimal branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nick Ohmy

    Moscow

    Design System Meetup grid design concept animation art render 3d logo branding illustration
    00:01 Switch flying authorization mobile switcher animation 3d broken fragile interface design concept ui
    Glossy66 icons media finance e-commerce figma ui design icons icon set blur illustration interface trendy icon design glass
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Igor Savelev

    Moscow

    JStock App wallet iphone mobile app ios trading crypto app crypto cryptocurrency cryptocurrency app banking app bank app finances finance app bank banking fintech finance mobile app app design
    Slo Mo App Icon app mobile iphone app store gradient gradient logo vector logo icons ios app icon branding illustration snail icon
    A Series of Apps for Photo and Video Editing ui app ios mobile photo manipulation photo effects video app photo app photo video tool sticker effects editing filters camera ar
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Pavel Karpov

    Moscow

    Enterprise Cloud Solutions servers mcs logo hosting b2b enterprise ux cloud ui landing
    MyTeam Messenger — Landing Page messenger promo landing b2b
    UI Style Experiment #2 email mail cloud ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Oleg Pirogov 🍰

    Moscow, Russia

    Electric Car sharing for Kids kid kids apple iphone mobile sketch ios app design ux ui sharing economy car carsharing
    Stonks – Tranding app (free .sketch) fintech logo apple iphone mobile sketch ios app ui ux design
    Flat iPhone 12 Pro Mockup (free .sketch) flat mockup free mockup iphone 12 pro mockup iphone 12 pro iphone 12 mockup iphone 12 sketch
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Juli Star ⚡

    Russia, Moscow

    3D App Screen ecommerce mobile app motion graphics app bankig bank maxon cinema4d 3d web illustration blue design ux ui
    Example bank bankapp mobileapp ecommerce app bank product mobile ux ui
    Simple app c4d blue design icons branding mobile ui ux ui 3d modeling 3d art 3d cinema4d interaction illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • 13chrisart

    Moscow, Russia

    Junior and senior designers education girl business computer freelance couch work space vector minimal design flat illustration character design character work team office designer page web app illustration
    We are who we are⁣⁣ tolerance gay character equality bodypositive society woman texture colorful rainbow pride feminism girl design ui vector web app illustration
    Two Dribbble Invites characterdesign invitation giveaway dance fashion pink invite dribbble invite procreate girl character ui vector web app illustrator illustration flat minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Evgeny Tutov

    Moscow

    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4 brand identity design logotype brand logodesign typography coffee label coffee branding coffee shop packaging logo branding illustration graphic design
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 3 type logo brand identity illustration coffee label label coffeeshop packaging logodesign branding
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 2 logotype coffee cup identity design branding brand identity visual identity type typography logo packaging package design coffee wordmark brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • ALEX BENDER

    Moscow

    Locator icon location locator map icon ios app branding logo motion graphics 3d animation ui
    Smudged Cameras illustration icon app iphone ios cameras branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation 3d ui
    Relaxation App (New Level Animation) level flower grow card iphone phone glass relax calm branding cover profile ux ios ui app illustration
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design

