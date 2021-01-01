Hire creative directors in Massachusetts Us

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Ryan Arruda

    Worcester, MA

    What Happened In Roswell, New Mexico? flying saucer spaceship type design map space aliens ufo roswell type design typography halftone illustration
    Twenty Thousand Hertz logo design avant garde gothic listen sound design type halftone typography illustration podcast
    Do No Harm graphicdesign type designer hobby crafts crafting signage signs fortune favors the kind vernacular modular type typography type design maxim saying manifesto type typogaphy beads
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Ivan Manolov

    Providence, RI

    Join Almanac designer experience design
    Annual Fourplus logo submission fourplus plus four branding symbol monogram mark manolov ivan logo design
    Burgas Tourist Identity Mockup illustration mark symbol type monogram logo typography manolov ivan design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Matt Willett

    Boston, MA

    Miss Macaron sweet cuphead vintage illustration fleischer fleischer style macarons macaron dessert
    Too Blessed folklore folkart auspicious lucky japanese culture japanese stressed blessed too blessed to be stressed daruma
    Я logo cursive type art type lettermark letter concept experiment typography script cyrillic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Susie Howard

    Westfield, MA

    Stonefruit Trail Mix Label Design for Skyline Beer Co. beer branding beer art craftbeer design illustration beer can beer label
    Seymour Wedding Branding logo event illustration design
    Sticker for Westfield, MA sticker illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Adeniyi Sonoiki

    Worcester, MA

    Eco app for IBM's creative jam challenge chart recycle user interface design uxui user interface ui mobile app product design minimal map illustration humaaans green app eco friendly eco drop shadow directions climate change climate app app design
    Student portal dashboard profile notification figma admin dashboard minimalist ux design student profile whitespace clean ui dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui student portal ui minimal product design drop shadow prototype app design user interface
    Email micro interaction email design minimal pixel visual design uiux avengers app design product design message sending paperplane microinteraction email design invision studio user interface prototype mobile app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Patrick Branigan

    Boston, MA

    Perseverance Feed landing feed perseverance space nasa fui ui
    Aquent's Book application app software interface portfolio data filters cards ui search results search engine search uiux ux ui
    Persona matrix icon grid interaction game interface web app app web ux uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mark Grambau

    Boston, MA

    Swirly: the Circle Invest assistant unused concept mockup humor parody microsoft avatar character clippy mascot blockchain cryptocurrency crypto investing ms paint ui retro phone design circle illustration
    How to Draw a Startup personal project podcasting miniseries narrative interview interviews indie independent technology tech startup startups unicorn storytelling brand identity branding design illustration podcast art podcast
    Circle Pay website illustrations pattern spot illustration marketing fintech circle pay character design characters sketching sketches illustrator branding circle illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Matt Walker

    Farmington, CT

    Yale Library 2019 Redesign Concept website concept higher education library yale
    Yale LUX Redesign Concept website concept higher education library yale
    Yale Library - Marx Library Concept yale higher education website concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dan(iel) Ritz(enthaler)

    Boston, MA

    Desktop and Mobile color additive design interface
    Shapes of Answers shapes color additive
    U&I Logo color additive branding brand logo design logo
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Papee Thirawat

    Boston, MA

    Sloth Walker walkcycle walking sloth illustration animation
    Chillin' Kitten relaxing chill kitten cat refreshment animation illustraion
    Working from Home laptop working wfh illustration animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

