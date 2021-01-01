Creative Directors in Minneapolis, MN for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Minneapolis, MN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Larry Fulcher

Larry Fulcher

Pro

Minneapolis Mn $70-80k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Designer / Art Director @ Agency Squid

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kansas City Art Institute

    Bachelors of Fine Art in Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
Studio du Nord

Studio du Nord

Minneapolis, Minnesota $100-110k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Latitude

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA

    2008

Skills

  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Adam Ramerth

Adam Ramerth

Pro

Minneapolis, MN $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Adam Ramerth

Minneapolis-based Creative Director and Senior Designer with a focus on digital product design, branding, identity, illustration, and art direction.

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ The Big Know

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • copy writing
  • design
  • illustration
  • mobile app.
  • photography
  • strategy
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Drew Elrick

Drew Elrick

St. Paul, MN $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Drew Elrick

Graphic Designer | Optum/UnitedHealthGroup

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer @ Optum

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Northwestern

    Graphic Design

    2012

Skills

  • athletics
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • higher education
  • logo
  • multisport
  • races
  • sports
Message