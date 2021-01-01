Creative Directors in City of London, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in City of London, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jack Bingham

England, UK $130-140k (USD)

About Jack Bingham

🌿 A designer from the countryside. Founder www.friendly.studio

Work History

  • Design Manager, Product Designer @ Fancy

    2013 - 2019

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Graphic Design, Product Design, Media Studies

    GCE Advanced Level

    2007

Skills

  • ios design
  • product design
  • product management
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Jan Losert

London, United Kingdom $130-140k (USD)

Work History

  • Brand Designer @ Webflow

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SOUKROMÁ STŘEDNÍ ŠKOLA VÝPOČETNÍ TECHNIKY

    High School

    2007

Skills

  • analytics
  • dashboard
  • digital products
  • infographic design
  • keynote
  • landing page
  • product design
  • styleguide
  • ui
  • ui kit
  • ux
  • web design
Will Beeching

London, UK $120-130k (USD)

About Will Beeching

Creative Director @ Together. Judge for Awwwards & CSS Design Awards

Work History

  • Co-Founder/Creative Director @ Together

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • front-end development
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
  • user flow
  • ux
  • web design
André Pires

London, United Kingdom $60-70k (USD)

About André Pires

Lead Digital Brand Designer at Revolut.

Visual designer & brand storyteller. Passionate about design, identity, motion graphics, new media, and technologies.

Work History

  • Lead Digital Brand Designer @ Revolut

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Centro Universitario Ritter dos Reis

    Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity development
  • brand storytelling
  • branding
  • branding strategy
  • creative concepts
  • creative strategy
  • digital design
  • digital media
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • trend hunter
  • ui
  • visual design
  • visual identity design
  • visual storyteller
