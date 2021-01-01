Hire brand & graphic designers in Tehrān

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 250 brand & graphic designers in Tehrān available for hire

  • Tannaz Sadeghi

    Tannaz Sadeghi

    Tehran, Iran

    Note Taking App note to do list journal list purple organization folders notes note taking illustration blue minimal concept clean modern app design dailyui ui
    Sign Up and Walkthrough notification phone walkthrough sign in sign up email message color pink concept illustration minimal gradient clean typography modern app design dailyui ui
    A Messaging App Concept 💬 pastel color message daily ui app design sketch video chat minimal purple memoji video call call chatting messenger chat concept typography clean app modern ui
    • Product Design
  • reyhane alaei

    reyhane alaei

    tehran

    Dr. Saina (medical illustration) icon typography logo vector ux uiux ui branding design illustration
    Dr. Saina application (medical product) art website illustrator typography vector ux uiux ui branding design illustration
    Dr. saina illustration design web logo flat app ui icon vector ux uiux branding design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ario

    Ario

    Tehran,Iran

    Penta - Logo design type logotype mark icon visual identity brand identity typography design vector logo branding
    Omega Do - Logo Design typogaphy guideline styleguide icon branding design brand identity brand design typography design branding logo
    Kaghaz- UI Concept layout magazine design article blog ux uidesign ui paper news newspaper
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mobin M. Bahrami

    Mobin M. Bahrami

    Tehran - Iran

    Welcome Screen of SanazSania Website cooking class cook education magazine cooking food welcome welcome screen welcome page website design web design webdesign website web sanazsania ui ux mobin bahrami bmdx design
    Character Design for Game - Ghahreman character art nowzhin ghahreman game design game art gaming games game character illustration character game character animation character design characterdesign characters character ui ux mobin bahrami bmdx design
    Android Mobile Game Landscape characters landscapes android app design ghahreman nowzhin landscape design landscape android gaming app game design game art gaming games game ux ui logo mobin bahrami bmdx design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mahdieh Khalili

    Mahdieh Khalili

    Tehran, Iran

    Pricing Table health medical pricing table pricing plan pricing page pricing webdesign web illustration ux ui simple design 2d minimal flat clean
    Coronavirus Application (New Version) lightmode darkmode facemask mobile doctor medical covid19 covid-19 covid coronavirus corona ux health app ui simple design minimal flat clean
    Coronavirus Application ui clean minimal doctor facemask medical design mobile ui healthcare health mobile app mobile covid covid-19 virus coronavirus corona
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Masumeh Masumie

    Masumeh Masumie

    Tehran, Iran

    Profile Redesign (آپ) design ui design uidesign ui ux
    Profile Redesign (آپ) design ui design uidesign ui ux
    Profile Redesign (آپ) design ui design uidesign ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • MORASH

    MORASH

    Tehran, Iran

    CROPP® | Logo Motion crop typography type minimal logo motion logo animation animation motion logomotion logotype logo
    CROPP® minimal circle logotype logo crop
    Languick l letter minimal modern blue color fresh sharp pictorial typography branding mark design logotype letter monogram logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Hossein Majidinejad

    Hossein Majidinejad

    Tehran,Iran

    Uber feedback screen ride app ux ui accessibility illustration emoji review rate rating feedback uber design uber
    Camping AR App discover tent argument dribbble ui ui design app design tourist ar trip app design trip app travel travel app design trip travel app camping app ar camping app camping ar app
    Language learning app vector ux design ui design light minimal clean course splash intro ios english pablo illustration app design app language learning learning app language
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Amir Apd

    Amir Apd

    Tehran, Iran

    Moroor persian logo design type design logo logo designer amir apd graphic designer logodesign branding logotype typography persian
    Farshad amir apd graphic designer persian typography letter graphics type design type logo type art logo designer designer graphic design logo logodesign typography
    Sorb artist art design script arabic persian typography graphic sorb amir apd logodesign graphic designer typography type designer logo logotype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Danial | DAN Design

    Danial | DAN Design

    Tehran, Iran

    Redesign TikTok App 🎵🌈🤞🏻 graphic design motion graphics animation teen fun music videos video tik tok tiktok ui mobile uiux ui ux uidesign design uiuxdesign
    Redesign Adobe Photoshop 🎨🖌 redesign photographer photo photography logos logo 3d logo 3d ui macbook mac macos photoshop editing photoshop uiux mobile ui ux uidesign design uiuxdesign
    Blizzard Redesign App 💙🕹 stream blue gaming gameshow games online game call of duty blizzard entertainment blizzard ux mobile app app ui uiux mobile ui ux uidesign design uiuxdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sajad Bitaraf

    Sajad Bitaraf

    Tehran, Iran

    Bottom Navigation application app uiux ux ui motion design motion navigation menu menu menu animation navigation animation tab bar tab bottom navigation bottom nav bottom bar
    User Flow wireframe design application app uiux ux flow userflow
    Search Interaction design ui searching search bar icon gif interactive interaction animations animation search
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.