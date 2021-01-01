Brand & Graphic Designers in Singapore for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Singapore on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Yegor TrukhinPro
Singapore • $170-190k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- enterprise
- finance ui
- game ui
- material design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Bady
Singapore • $120-130k (USD)
About Bady
Hello, I’m Bady. I’m an Indonesian living in Singapore, where I’m a product design lead in DBS Bank Singapore. For the past six years, I’ve spent my time making banking products more human. Prior to that, I designed interfaces for startups and individual businesses in various industry from travel, medical to B2B for more than 5 years.
I'm a self-thought designer and always curious with different spectrum of design from user experience, interface design, motion design, and 3D design. Sometimes I share my side project in dribbble & my thoughts on twitter Taking pictures used to be a big part of my life, but now I only do it occasionally and shared some of it for free in Unsplash
Work History
-
Product Design Lead @ DBS Bank
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- Mobile Design
- interaction design
- motion design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Olena Golubiatnikova
Singapore • $<50k (USD)
About Olena Golubiatnikova
Illustrator, Multidisciplinary Designer
Work History
-
Visual designer @ Minitheory
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Ukrainian Academy of Printing
Master
2009
Skills
- book design
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- logo
- typography
- ui
- visual design