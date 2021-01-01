Bitpanda is a fintech based in Vienna, Austria founded in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer. The company is a firm believer in the innovative power of cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets and blockchain technology. Bitpanda’s mission is to tear down the barriers to personal finance and bring traditional financial products to the 21st century. Today, Bitpanda has 2 million users and more than 300 team members. With a PSD2 payment service provider license, state-of-the-art security and streamlined user experience, Bitpanda has grown into a popular trading platform for newbies and experts alike. Users can currently trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold and over 50 other digital assets.