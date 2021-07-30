  1. Brand New Activities Icon Set icon set adobe xd angular app b2b crm billing project management storybook collaboration icons small business material ui saas dashboard xd ux worketc web app
    Shot Link
    View Brand New Activities Icon Set
    Brand New Activities Icon Set
  2. Advanced Tooltips UI Rework web application component ui ux worketc xd web app ux saas design saas ui material design material dashboard crm b2b app angular adobe xd madewithadobexd ui kit
    Shot Link
    View Advanced Tooltips UI Rework
    Advanced Tooltips UI Rework
  3. Contact Search with quick filtering UI adobe xd angular app b2b crm billing project management collaboration component storybook small business material ui saas dashboard xd ux worketc web app
    Shot Link
    View Contact Search with quick filtering UI
    Contact Search with quick filtering UI
  4. Notification & Alerts Dashboard: WORKetc CRM design system notifications alerts xd business app angular app business software saas ux ui ui ux component b2b crm dashboard madewithxd
    Shot Link
    View Notification & Alerts Dashboard: WORKetc CRM
    Notification & Alerts Dashboard: WORKetc CRM
  5. Help Hotspots / Advanced Tooltips small business business app b2b ux ui angular crm dashboard saas adobe xd tooltips
    Shot Link
    View Help Hotspots / Advanced Tooltips
    Help Hotspots / Advanced Tooltips
  6. Tag-picker with Emoji Tags & Create New Option : WORKetc CRM small business emoji ui ux ux ui material design dashboard saas crm component angular b2b adobe xd
    Shot Link
    View Tag-picker with Emoji Tags & Create New Option : WORKetc CRM
    Tag-picker with Emoji Tags & Create New Option : WORKetc CRM
  7. WORKetc: Dropdown Menu + In-Menu Feedback web app worketc ux xd dashboard saas ui material small business storybook component collaboration project management billing crm b2b app angular adobe xd
    Shot Link
    View WORKetc: Dropdown Menu + In-Menu Feedback
    WORKetc: Dropdown Menu + In-Menu Feedback
  8. WORKetc - dropdown web app business material design material ui app crm saas design saas angular adobe xd xd material ux ui
    View WORKetc - dropdown
    WORKetc - dropdown
Loading more…