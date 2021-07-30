Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Massimo Carcaterra
WORKetc CRM

Brand New Activities Icon Set

Massimo Carcaterra
WORKetc CRM
Massimo Carcaterra for WORKetc CRM
Brand New Activities Icon Set icon set adobe xd angular app b2b crm billing project management storybook collaboration icons small business material ui saas dashboard xd ux worketc web app
Activities are at the core of WORKetc: from setting up Events, to assigning Tasks or sending Invoices.
Our brand new Icon Set is part of the upcoming WORKetc release, providing users with stronger clues about different activities, thanks to distinct colors and design.
Designed in Adobe XD. Built with Angular. Previewed on Storybook. Made by WORKetc.com

WORKetc CRM
WORKetc CRM

