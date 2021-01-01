Biography

Vuesax (pronounced / vjusacksː /, as view sacks) is a framework of UI components created with Vuejs to make projects easily and with a unique and pleasant style, vuesax is created from scratch and designed for all types of developers from the frontend lover to the backend who wants to easily create their visual approach to the end-user vuesax.com

Madrid Spain

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Aug 2021

Vuesax is a Business member

Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.

2 followers 0 following

Madrid Spain

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Aug 2021

Members

  1. Manuel Rovira 😺🤘
  2. Amirbaqian
  3. Izmahsa
  4. Sami Mehraria
  5. Bahareh Okhravi
  6. ECHREZA
  7. amirhossein
  8. See all 7 members

Social

2 followers 0 following