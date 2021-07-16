  1. Car Control App branding user inteface electic car nexon ui
    View Car Control App
    Car Control App
  2. Coronavirus App Design Concept coronavirus covid-19 illustration pakshep girdhar mobile pakshep ios android design app ux ui
    View Coronavirus App Design Concept
    Coronavirus App Design Concept
  3. Ticket Booking App ios typography pakshep girdhar pakshep flat mobile design android app ui
    View Ticket Booking App
    Ticket Booking App
  4. Sign Up - Ride Sharing ride share uber ola responsive signup ride ride sharing pakshep girdhar pakshep ux flat design ui
    View Sign Up - Ride Sharing
    Sign Up - Ride Sharing
  5. Employee Management Dashboard concept dashboard employee design pakshep girdhar pakshep ux ui
    View Employee Management Dashboard
    Employee Management Dashboard
  6. Grocery App grocery store grocery grocery app typography card flat pakshep girdhar pakshep android design app ui ux
    View Grocery App
    Grocery App
  7. Book Appointment - Wireframe & Mockup design pakshep girdhar flat pakshep mobile android ux app ui
    View Book Appointment - Wireframe & Mockup
    Book Appointment - Wireframe & Mockup
  8. Checkout typography branding dailyui ux pakshep girdhar pakshep checkout food app food ui design app
    View Checkout
    Checkout
  9. Website Popup typography sketch branding design popups website web uxdesign uidesign
    View Website Popup
    Website Popup
  10. Package Comparison sketch pakshep girdhar pakshep web ux design uidesign design packages comparison
    View Package Comparison
    Package Comparison
  11. Music Player music player musicplayer songs musicapp music gully boy flatdesign uxdesign uidesign taxi pakshep girdhar pakshep music app apps
    View Music Player
    Music Player
  12. Cab Booking ux designer ui designer pakshep girdhar apps flat pakshep ui ux design ios android taxi booking cab booking
    View Cab Booking
    Cab Booking
  13. 404 Error ui ux empty state 404 error page design concept 404
    View 404 Error
    404 Error
  14. Crypto Currency Wallet ux icon pakshep payment typography ios android vector flat card ux design ui success message wallet cryptocurrency app apps mobile design bitcoins cryptocurrency
    View Crypto Currency Wallet
    Crypto Currency Wallet
  15. Task Manager apps flat android mobile illustration ios design app ux ui pakshep girdhar pakshep
    View Task Manager
    Task Manager
  16. Health Care For Family health care ux ui design mobile app ui illustration health data health app chart care blood pressure app
    View Health Care For Family
    Health Care For Family
  17. Refer A Friend card earn design typography vector illustration ux ui
    View Refer A Friend
    Refer A Friend
  18. Flash Message - Battery Status - Daily UI 16 popup dailyui notification message color charge battery
    Shot Link
    View Flash Message - Battery Status - Daily UI 16
    Flash Message - Battery Status - Daily UI 16
  19. Checkout - Daily UI 15 design web responsive purchase method payment checkout buy
    View Checkout - Daily UI 15
    Checkout - Daily UI 15
  20. Electric Car Parking android ios ux ui office space parking navigation battery e-parking map app
    View Electric Car Parking
    Electric Car Parking
  21. Login Page - Daily UI 16 page signin signup website web ux ui login clean space co-working
    View Login Page - Daily UI 16
    Login Page - Daily UI 16
  22. Credit Card Checkout Flow - Daily UI 15 ux ui material payment pay ecommerce illustration design credit checkout card app
    View Credit Card Checkout Flow - Daily UI 15
    Credit Card Checkout Flow - Daily UI 15
  23. Cab Booking - Daily UI 14 ux ui search ola multi-vendor location screen home concept booking cab activity
    View Cab Booking - Daily UI 14
    Cab Booking - Daily UI 14
  24. Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI 13 credit card checkout pakshep ux ui payment flat design credit app checkout card
    View Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI 13
    Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI 13
Loading more…