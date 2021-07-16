Pakshep Girdhar

Car Control App- Nexon EV

Pakshep Girdhar
Pakshep Girdhar
  • Save
Car Control App- Nexon EV app vector ios android design pakshep mobile car remote ux branding user inteface electic car nexon ui
Download color palette

UI concept for Electric Car Control App. Feel free to share some love if you like it 😉.

Pakshep Girdhar
Pakshep Girdhar

More by Pakshep Girdhar

View profile
    • Like