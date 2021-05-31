  1. Hiver analytics datepicker datepicker ui dashboards dashboard ui analytics dashboard graphs analytics saasdesign saas webdesign webapp
    Shot Link
    View Hiver analytics
    Hiver analytics
  2. Hiver mascot design bee sketch design illustration branding
    Shot Link
    View Hiver mascot design
    Hiver mascot design
  3. Dark Mode on Hiver hiver mobile app mobile ui dark mode
    View Dark Mode on Hiver
    Dark Mode on Hiver
  4. Workload Distribution- Kanban view minimalist sketch b2b product uxdesign figma helpdesk gmail ui ux uidesign saas product design saas design
    View Workload Distribution- Kanban view
    Workload Distribution- Kanban view
  5. Creating Tags in Hiver selection dropdown ux hiver interaction usability creating tags
    View Creating Tags in Hiver
    Creating Tags in Hiver
  6. Home page design illustration minimalistic minimalist web ui home page xddailychallenge adobe xd xd adobe animation interation home screen sass home page design
    Shot Link
    View Home page design
    Home page design
  7. Event collateral illustration adobe illustrator illlustrator design event collateral illustration design travel agency traveling illustration
    Shot Link
    View Event collateral illustration
    Event collateral illustration
  8. Consumable Activity Timeline adobe xd collapse expand cards usability accessible timeline activity feed ui interaction
    Shot Link
    View Consumable Activity Timeline
    Consumable Activity Timeline
Loading more…