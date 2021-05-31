Bikiron Bora
Hiver

Hiver analytics

Bikiron Bora
Hiver
Bikiron Bora for Hiver
  • Save
Hiver analytics datepicker datepicker ui dashboards dashboard ui analytics dashboard graphs analytics saasdesign saas webdesign webapp
Hiver analytics datepicker datepicker ui dashboards dashboard ui analytics dashboard graphs analytics saasdesign saas webdesign webapp
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 11.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot - 12.jpg

This is a concept for Hiver analytics page. At Hiver, we hold pride in our product's functional, minimal, and user-friendly design. This is just a stylized version of the real analytics page. Hope to inspire 😇✌️

Hiver
Hiver

More by Hiver

View profile
    • Like