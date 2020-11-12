Ascendum Digital

  1. Add to Cart Animation! micro interaction shopping app figma animation microinteraction add to cart
  2. Upload Button Animation upload file neumorphic design neumorphism button animation button design micro interaction buttons upload
  3. Queue Up Healthcare App app mobile prototype ui animation transition ecommerce app ecommerce ios design ios app mobile design mobile ui ui ux pharmacy app wellness app health app healthcare neumorphism ui neumorphism neumorphic design neumorphic
  4. Travel App light ui ux iphone ios travel clean minimal app
  5. Blog UI Animation iphone x ios11 interaction news app article journal animation ui blog
  6. Blog Journal wireframes blog journal news ui iphone x ios11 app editorial ux article
  7. Hotel Search app (Animated) gallery travel cards app ios11 ios booking hotel transition gif
  8. Hotel Search app hotel booking search ios ios11 iphone x app cards travel gallery reviews
  9. Pin it! orange spot marker location pin app android ios icons icon
  10. Checkmark orange mark tick checkmark app android ios icons icon
  11. Burger Medium Rare vegetables cheese meat burger dinner lunch food icons icon ios app
  12. Sunny Side Up fried yolk food sunny yellow breakfast egg app ios icons icon
  13. Netflix & Chill... sex movie chill night netflix tv ios icons icon app
  14. Beer glass foam drink beer ios icons icon app
  15. Want some ice-cream? sweet cone chocolate icecream app ios icons icon
  16. Messaging app communication inbox message messages ios conversation room group social chat messaging app
  17. iOS Project Management App (Calendar) gotham dashboard events utility management tasks todo minimal.clean ios app project calendar
  18. Genio - Services on Demand window profile switcher app daily feed timer ios ux ui dashboard
  19. Restaurant/Food Review app like dailyui vegetarian healthy card comments review feed restaurant food ios app
  20. InstaWars competition instagram viewer photo social ios mobile
  21. Frodly geolocation find location reviews food social ios mobile
  22. Brewdog geolocation find location bar beer social ios mobile
  23. REV! Mobile Forum icon forum ios automibile auto mobile
  24. Open Sky Labs gift gifting ecommerce android ios mobile
