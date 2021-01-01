Biography

Xfive is a full-service web & app development company serving digital agencies, businesses, and start-ups since 2005.

With the experience in building digital products such as web & mobile apps, prototypes, and MVPs, complex WordPress websites, or e-commerce solutions, we help companies grow.

CLIENTS
We helped Twitter become Twitter and supported Fox through their digital transformation. Currently we're a development partner for Yanmar, SmartRecruiters, Chargebee, several UC Berkeley departments, and tens of digital agencies, and start-ups from the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Poland

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Oct 2020

Skills

Xfive is a Business member

Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.

3 followers 0 following

Poland

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Oct 2020

Members

  1. Daniel
  2. Mateusz Szymkowicz
  3. Daniel Smyl
  4. Xfive Admin
  5. See all 4 members

Social

3 followers 0 following

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Xfive