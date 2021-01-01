Biography
Xfive is a full-service web & app development company serving digital agencies, businesses, and start-ups since 2005.
With the experience in building digital products such as web & mobile apps, prototypes, and MVPs, complex WordPress websites, or e-commerce solutions, we help companies grow.
CLIENTS
We helped Twitter become Twitter and supported Fox through their digital transformation. Currently we're a development partner for Yanmar, SmartRecruiters, Chargebee, several UC Berkeley departments, and tens of digital agencies, and start-ups from the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.
Poland
Skills
