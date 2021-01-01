  1. Answer Flow Management - Ada Concept design dashboard flow tree ux ui structure build toggle nesting navigation
  2. Social Media Templates typogaphy social media templates marketing
  3. Ada – New Website design system illustration ux ui typography clean design branding web simple website web design
  4. Logo, Deconstructed
  5. Chat Bot Switch blue bubble bot ui buttons artificial intelligence motion window message chat handoff
  6. Empathy & Diversity drawing draw holding hands people fashion procreate illustration character dancing dance
  7. Avatar Options in Settings bot motion configuration options account preferences preview sliders profile feedback radio buttons avatar settings
  8. Ada’s analytics tooltips hover component dashboard pie chart analitycs roi
  9. Visual Animated Tooltips visual rating reviews design uidesign motion animated tooltips
  10. Versioning Bits multi player travel time versioning ada
  11. Menus
  12. Instruments headphones illustration instruments music drum saxophone guitar
  13. Dancing Customers character concept character illustration customer team dancing dance
  14. Rebuilding AI artificial intelligence crane bot construction robot ai
  15. Capture Block 3 work flow ui block messaging variables save capture ada
  16. Variables variable integer null number text string array list object dictionary boolean ada variables
  17. Variable Glyphs int integer array list object dictionary boolean string glyphs glyph icon
  18. Marketing UI System design system system web design accessibility focus fields components buttons
  19. Radios & Checks affordances depth shadow checkbox check radios forms radio
  20. Dialogs sheet action alert modal dialog
  21. App UI System radio tags cells checkbox switch web system design components app
  22. Customer Success Team photography customer success team website
  23. Conditional Block
  24. Path Glyphs™ icons paths conditionals if else arrows blocks
