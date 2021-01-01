Web Designers in Richmond, VA for hire

Dixon

Dixon

Richmond, Virginia $90-100k (USD)

About Dixon

Senior UI/UX Designer at SimpleThread
Community Designer from Tank City
Living in Queen City

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Simple Thread

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Virginia Commonwealth University

    Bachelors, Mass Communications (Strategic and Creative Advertising)

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui and ux design
  • web design
Patrick Hamilton

Patrick Hamilton

Richmond, VA

About Patrick Hamilton

Illustrating, designing, and making things in Richmond, Virginia.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ WORK Labs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Jeremy Chapline

Jeremy Chapline

Pro

Richmond, VA $90-100k (USD)

About Jeremy Chapline

Art Director @CapTechListens by day, photographer, whisk(e)y nerd, & illustrator by night.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ CapTech Consulting

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The College of Saint Rose

    BFA - Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • photography
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Ian Wolff

Ian Wolff

Richmond, VA $60-70k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

