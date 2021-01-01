Biography
Winner of International Design Award, 2020. Ungrammary is India's top User experience(UX/UI) design agency. Founded in 2017, it has worked with 60+ brands globally to design over 50+ products in Finance, technology, lifestyle, education, D2C, social networking, politics, and government sectors.
We are specialized in design product suites and ecosystems.
- Product Thinking
- Data Visualisation
- User Research
- Interface Design.
