  1. Medium post | Thumbtack Product Design 2019 Highlights product ux design research 2019 product design design ux ui
  2. Medium Post | What makes a great manager? feedback coaching product design managment leadership medium article
  3. Medium Post | 4 Tools to Help Lead an Experiment Driven Process article illustration mediumpost medium teamwork leadership collaboration process experiment productdesign
  4. Design Systems Global Navigation ui ux design navigation design systems
  5. Thumbtack Lead for Pros inbox thumbtack lead lead generation
  6. Milestone Tracker Concepts thumbtack ux-ui to-do list progress gamification concept app design animation milestone accordian
  7. Thumbtack Pro Referral invite share ux responsive web design referral thumbtack
  8. Thumbtack Ad - Moves editing branding typography instagram ads facebook ad advertising thumbtack video
  9. Thumbtack Search Experience interaction design app search ui ux design
  10. Tackmaster mark badge branding design iterations blue logo identity brand and identity brand
  11. Wedding Explore Experience illustrations visual list clean tool to do cards search tasks ios minimal to-do checklist carousel app mobile interface ux ui
  12. Top Pro Landing Page typography group shot minimal visual design ui landing page design
  13. Thumbtack Office Directional System typography minimal iconography vinyl walnut icons rebrand thumbtack office design signage directional system graphic design wayfinding
  14. Thumbprint Design System documentation thumbprint system react components ui design system
  15. Merit Badges sticker merit badge illustration
  16. Tetris Master Merit Badge leadership tetris master tetris sticker illustration merit badge
  17. Scooby Doo(er) Merit Badge citizenship scooby doo illustration sticker merit badge
  18. Mad Scientist Merit Badge craft mad scientist dexter sticker illustration merit badge
  19. Hamburger Helper Merit Badge collaboration sticker hamburger helper illustration merit badge
  20. Big Shipper Merit Badge sticker impact big shipper ship illustration merit badge
  21. User Journeys ux design user experience journey map user journey ux
  22. Thumbtack Pro Insights android ios responsive blue mobile web dashboard insights graph chart ux ui
  23. We got a RISO! thumbtack typogaphy design risoprint risograph riso
  24. "Find people faster" TV Spot minimal art direction app ui thumbtack animation tv broadcast design typography
