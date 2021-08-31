Unclutter your creative workspace with the versatility of USB‑C

The USB-C connector on our laptops, phones, and other tech these days is wildly popular for a reason. It’s foolproof to plug in, and it reduces the number of cables you need to carry around to charge and connect all your devices.

But the USB-C port can do so much more. It can carry high-speed data, pass up to 100W of power to your laptop or phone, carry a display signal, or all of the above. Combine all those features into one port, and you have the perfect ingredients for a dream desk: one where you can plug a single cable into your laptop and get to work on a large, high-resolution display while your device charges.

And when it’s time to go again, you can simply unplug the same cable and hit the road without a second thought.

✏️ A big thanks to our friends at ASUS for sponsoring this blog post. Hero illustration by Illustration by Natasha Remarchuk from Ouch!

The many advantages of USB-C

Because USB-C is a standard connector that’s widely used across the industry, many laptops can take advantage of the single-cable connectivity and plug directly into monitors with a built-in USB-C port.

Whether it’s a laptop powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 processor like the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED or the latest Macbooks from Apple, the advantage of USB-C’s flexibility allows you to connect your creative essentials through the integrated USB hub in the monitor instead of through your laptop.

Perhaps one of the best things about the USB-C’s these days is that you can get a monitor that supports this connection without sacrificing what you need as a creator.

For photographers and videographers, look for 100% coverage of the common sRGB color gamut and ΔE of less than two for your display, so you’ll enjoy vivid and accurate color when you’re creating or consuming media.

To start you off your journey for a clutter-free desk with the help of USB-C, we’ve curated a list of creator-focused ProArt monitors from our friends at ASUS.

✔️ For a small workspace

For those of you who are looking to up your monitor game but don’t have a large desk, consider the ProArt Display PA247CV’s friendly 23.8” size. It’ll fit on almost any desk, and its 1920x1080 resolution provides plenty of room for everyday computing and content creation. A 75Hz refresh rate means that video and games appear more fluid and immersive than they would on lesser displays.

The ProArt Display PA278CV is a great step up for creators and producers alike. With a 2560x1440 resolution in a comfortable 27” diagonal, it lets users see more on-screen with the same fluid refresh rates as its 24” sibling.

✔️ For the best resolution

For demanding creatives who want to make the most of the video that their phone or dedicated camera can create, the ProArt Display PA279CV ups the resolution even further to a stunning 4K. Budding game developers will also find VESA Adaptive-Sync support to ensure that their content remains fluid and responsive even as the frame rate of on-screen content varies over time.

✔️ For filmmakers and videographers

For the ultimate in HDR highlight reproduction across the broadest range of input sources, the ProArt Display PA32UCG-K stands ready. Thanks to an 1152-zone Mini-LED backlight with an incredible 1600 nit peak brightness rating and VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, this monitor simulates both light and dark with unparalleled realism, giving filmmakers and videographers a unique tool for recognizing their creative visions.

Invest in a single-cable desk setup

Any of these ProArt displays can be the centerpiece of a single-cable desk setup. Their USB-C ports enable DisplayPort input, up to 65W USB-PD charging for connected laptops, and communication with up to four more connected devices through a USB 3.1 Type-A hub.

No matter whether you’re just beginning your creative journey, spreading your wings, or soaring at the most elite levels of film, TV, or photography, there’s an ASUS ProArt Display with convenient single-cable connectivity that’s right for you. Learn more about the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and ASUS’s line of ProArt displays on their website. ■





