Meet the 3 creators driving change on the web, and in the world.

As digital designers, we constantly push the boundaries of what we can create on the web. The online world has evolved significantly over the years, with each wave of designers embracing the digital tools and platforms out there to change how websites are designed and used. So what’s in store for the next iteration of the web?

Design’s New Wave is a video series exploring how 3 of today’s upcoming designers are bringing web design into the future. Get a look at the series presented by Editor X — the advanced web creation platform.

✏️ Thanks to our friends at Editor X for sponsoring this blog post!

Amplifying messages of change

“I’m a part of a new generation of designers that are using the web as a weapon for change,” says Quinnton Harris, a designer, photographer, creative director and entrepreneur.

Quinnton threads his identity and community into his practice, focusing on design that will forge a better tomorrow. He examines how his work can shape and serve communities of color. He is co-founder of Retrospect, a studio that works with companies to bring inclusivity to their products and experiences. His mission is to use design and technology to tell the stories that have been missing from our collective storytelling.

“I want to broadcast these messages to the world. And with web design, we’re able to do that better than ever before,” he says.

Get to know more about Quinnton’s work in the Design’s New Wave video series.













Embracing chaos and connecting communities

Annika Hansteen-Izora creates experimental online worlds that spark joy and cultivate community. As designer and creative director at Somewhere Good— a startup social platform built to foster community for people of color— Annika creates loose and exploratory web experiences. “We’re living in an extremely curated age, but I want to talk about the mess of the internet,” they explain.

We’re living in an extremely curated age, but I want to talk about the mess of the internet.

Annika lets go of perfectionism and structure to opt for designs that don’t lead users through each and every step. “The user should be free to go wherever they want, and to connect with whomever they want,” Annika says. Their hope is that giving users the freedom to make their own way through an online space will cultivate more meaningful human experience and connection.

You can hear more about Annika’s perspective by checking out their video as part of the Design’s New Wave series.













Empowering businesses and the people who run them

Abigail (Abby) Muir, a Brooklyn-based independent designer, empowers startups and small businesses through design. Abby draws on her business background to use design strategically. She solves her client’s challenges and supports their objectives with the websites she builds. She believes doing so sparks a chain reaction of success and positivity.

“I hope that the businesses I support are able to provide opportunities for other people in their spheres: the people that work for them, the people in their communities and the people working on the manufacturing side,” she says.

Abby is excited to be part of a new generation of creatives with a host of cutting-edge tools that allow them to bring their ideas to life without first needing to master highly technical skills. Being able to use an intuitive platform like Editor X “lowers the barrier to entry for people to craft their visions and build their businesses from the ground up on their own terms, even if they’re not designers or developers by trade.” Learn more about Abby’s self-made career by watching her video in the Design’s New Wave video series.













Get to know more about how Annika, Quinnton and Abby are making waves in web creation. Discover their stories in the video series Design’s New Wave, presented by Editor X — the advanced web creation platform. ■





About Editor X — Editor X is an advanced web creation platform for designers and agencies. The platform combines cutting-edge responsive design with smooth drag and drop, offering full design control for every screen size.





Find more Community stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.