The graphic designer's guide to buying a laptop (3 things to consider)

Deciding on what laptop to invest in as a graphic designer can be tricky—especially if you’re not sure about the essential specifications that will ultimately affect your workflow.

In this article, we’re sharing three important specs to consider when choosing a laptop, along with excellent workstation recommendations that will meet all of your creative needs. Let’s get straight into it!

✏️ A big thanks to our friends at ASUS for sponsoring this blog post.

1. OLED Display & Color Accuracy

Color accuracy is an essential feature every designer’s laptop should have because it affects your display screen’s ability to accurately reproduce colors.

When choosing a laptop, consider purchasing one with an OLED display for a few different reasons. OLED displays reproduce colors with real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, making them perfect for professional and creative work.

Plus, due to the nature of the special organic light-emitting compounds they use, OLED displays can reduce the harmful blue light by up to 70% compared to LCD displays, making them extra gentle on your eyes to reduce the risk of retinal damage. This is especially useful for designers who typically spend hours a day staring at a screen.

2. Display Size

Because graphic design is such a visual medium, the size of your laptop’s display screen matters—especially as a designer working on-the-go.

As a general rule of thumb, opt for a display screen size of at least 15 inches. At this size, your machine will be portable enough to work wherever you please, while also enabling you to accurately view and evaluate the design work on your screen.

For graphic designers who appreciate even more screen space, look into a dual screen laptop like the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. This laptop comes with a built-in ScreenPad Plus which is a 4K, 14-inch touchscreen display that extends the screen real estate you have. You can dock your reference material or toolbars on it, and have more workspace on the main display.

3. CPU (Central Processing Unit)

The CPU (or central processing unit) is like the brain of your computer and arguably the most important spec you should look for when buying a graphic design laptop.

Everything you do on your computer goes through the CPU. CPUs interact with and run your installed programs, making it responsible for the performance of whatever apps you’re running.

As a graphic designer, the last thing you want is for your workflow to be impaired as a result of a slow CPU. Best practice says to choose a laptop with a fast and powerful CPU that lets you run sophisticated graphic design software fluidly and with ease.

Invest in a laptop built for designers

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop with extra screen real estate, a color accurate OLED display, and a powerful processor to run your design programs, check out the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.

It’s a 15.6” 4K OLED panel with excellent contrast and vivid colors, and it can be configured to be powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 processor which can easily handle the Adobe Creative Suite and other creation programs.

Looking for a bigger, and still portable solution? Check out The ProArt PQ22UC—a compact monitor that’s light and slim enough to slip inside a laptop bag, and comes equipped with all the specs that professionals demand for creative work.

To learn more about the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and ProArt PQ22UC, visit ASUS’s website. We can’t wait to see what you create! ■





